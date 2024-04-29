Rays unveil City Connect uniforms inspired by Tampa Bay's underground culture

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays officially unveiled their new City Connect uniforms, titled "Grit and Glow," Monday afternoon.

According to the team, the designers were inspired by skate culture, street art and the underground of Tampa Bay. "Tampa Bay" will even be featured on the jersey for the first time since 2007.

Tampa Bay Rays

Bright colors were combined with a new flaming logo to represent the "eclectic energy" that "connects across all the Bay's bridges to the beaches and beyond," the team said.

The Rays will debut the gear at their Friday game against the New York Yankees, and they will wear them at every Saturday home game for the rest of the season.

All accompanying merchandise will be available to buy for the first time on Monday at the launch event.