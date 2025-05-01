Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 2-4

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 2-4), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (5/2)

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales

Cost: $20

Info: Celebrate spring’s final peak and the coming summer months.

Things to do this Saturday (5/3)

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 2701 N 16th Street, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Take a free tour of the factory, explore the cigar museum or enjoy live music and food trucks.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: 600 2nd Avenue NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $34

Info: Head to the largest Derby-themed party in the area for casino games and more.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 900 E Scott Street, Tampa

Cost: $75

Info: Sample barbecue from over 20 cook teams at this annual event.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 22nd Street South, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Find beautiful chalk drawings from professionals and amateurs alike.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 720 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Bring the family to participate in hands-on activities and more.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Take your pups to race or watch the event to raise money for a nonprofit.

Things to do this Sunday (5/4)

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Watch screenings of the original trilogy to celebrate May 4.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 300 Cleveland Street, Clearwater

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy food trucks, live music and vendors.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 11 a.m.

Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch country artists like Jelly Roll and Blake Shelton take the stage at Raymond James.

When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 5 p.m.

Where: 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Find family-friendly activities, food trucks, local musicians and more.