Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 2-4

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 2-4), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (5/2)
Fire Fest at Bok Tower Gardens
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales
Cost: $20
Info: Celebrate spring’s final peak and the coming summer months.
Things to do this Saturday (5/3)
J.C. Newman's Founder's Day
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 2701 N 16th Street, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Take a free tour of the factory, explore the cigar museum or enjoy live music and food trucks.
Derby at the St. Pete Pier
When: 3 p.m.
Where: 600 2nd Avenue NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: $34
Info: Head to the largest Derby-themed party in the area for casino games and more.
BBQ Love Fest
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 900 E Scott Street, Tampa
Cost: $75
Info: Sample barbecue from over 20 cook teams at this annual event.
Tampa Bay Chalk Festival
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 22nd Street South, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Find beautiful chalk drawings from professionals and amateurs alike.
Kids Day at the Chihuly Garden
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 720 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Bring the family to participate in hands-on activities and more.
Florida Wiener Dog Derby
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Take your pups to race or watch the event to raise money for a nonprofit.
Things to do this Sunday (5/4)
Star Wars Day Celebration
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Watch screenings of the original trilogy to celebrate May 4.
Cinco de Mayo Taco Fest
When: 2 p.m.
Where: 300 Cleveland Street, Clearwater
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy food trucks, live music and vendors.
Multiday events
Country Thunder Florida
When: All weekend, starting Friday at 11 a.m.
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch country artists like Jelly Roll and Blake Shelton take the stage at Raymond James.
Tampa Riverfest
When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 5 p.m.
Where: 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Find family-friendly activities, food trucks, local musicians and more.
