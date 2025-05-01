Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 2-4

Country Thunder Florida, Tampa Riverfest and free things to do
Jelly Roll
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Jelly Roll performs at the BBR Decades Party during Country Radio Seminar on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jelly Roll
Posted

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 2-4), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (5/2)

Fire Fest at Bok Tower Gardens

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales
Cost: $20
Info: Celebrate spring’s final peak and the coming summer months.

Things to do this Saturday (5/3)

J.C. Newman's Founder's Day

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 2701 N 16th Street, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Take a free tour of the factory, explore the cigar museum or enjoy live music and food trucks.

Derby at the St. Pete Pier

When: 3 p.m.
Where: 600 2nd Avenue NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: $34
Info: Head to the largest Derby-themed party in the area for casino games and more.

BBQ Love Fest

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 900 E Scott Street, Tampa
Cost: $75
Info: Sample barbecue from over 20 cook teams at this annual event.

Tampa Bay Chalk Festival

When: 9 a.m.
Where: 22nd Street South, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Find beautiful chalk drawings from professionals and amateurs alike.

Kids Day at the Chihuly Garden

When: 9 a.m.
Where: 720 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Bring the family to participate in hands-on activities and more.

Florida Wiener Dog Derby

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Take your pups to race or watch the event to raise money for a nonprofit.

Things to do this Sunday (5/4)

Star Wars Day Celebration

When: 1 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Watch screenings of the original trilogy to celebrate May 4.

Cinco de Mayo Taco Fest

When: 2 p.m.
Where: 300 Cleveland Street, Clearwater
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy food trucks, live music and vendors.

Multiday events

Country Thunder Florida

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 11 a.m.
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch country artists like Jelly Roll and Blake Shelton take the stage at Raymond James.

Tampa Riverfest

When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 5 p.m.
Where: 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Find family-friendly activities, food trucks, local musicians and more.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

