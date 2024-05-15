Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 17-19

Catstravaganza, Dali Museum and free things to do
Posted at 8:51 AM, May 15, 2024
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 17-19), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (5/17)

Third Friday Street Festival

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 400 Main Street, Safety Harbor
Cost: Free
Info: Grab some food or shop around at local vendors and listen to live music at Safety Harbor's monthly festival.

Margarita Wars

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 150 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Sample margaritas from over 20 Tampa Bay mixologists and try your hand at judging at this fun-filled competition.

Things to do this Saturday (5/18)

J.C. Newman Founder's Day

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 2701 North Sixteenth Street, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Commemorate the 129th anniversary of J.C. Newman at the historic El Reloj Cigar Factory with a Cuban sandwich eating challenge, fun activities and factory tours.

13th Annual Brazilian Fest

When: 12 p.m.
Where: 1701 North Highland Ave, Tampa
Cost: $35-$40
Info: Celebrate Brazilian culture with food and live music during this yearly festival.

Reimagining Nature: Dalí's Floral Fantasies

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 1 Dali Boulevard, St. Petersburg
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Head to the opening day of the Dali Museum's latest exhibit to catch a glimpse of Salvador Dali's botanical prints.

Plantae Palooza

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City
Cost: Free
Info: This sip and shop will feature "all things plant," including u-pick flowers.

Downtown Farmer's Curb Market

When: 8 a.m.
Where: 200 North Kentucky Avenue, Lakeland
Cost: Free
Info: Shop, eat and browse at a collection of local artists and vendors in Downtown Lakeland.

Things to do this Sunday (5/19)

St. Pete Sunday Market at Arts Xchange

When: 12 p.m.
Where: 515 22nd Street South, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: This market will feature live music, food and art.

Spring Fling Charcuterie Workshop

When: 1 p.m.
Where: Elk Haven Winery at 34101 Demoss Road, Benton City
Cost: $60
Info: Learn how to make your own charcuterie board with a twist of edible flowers.

Multiday events

Tampa Catstravaganza

When: Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m.
Where: Tampa Convention Center at 333 Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $25
Info: An international cat competition where felines compete for Best Kitten, Best Cat and more.

