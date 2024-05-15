Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 17-19

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 17-19), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (5/17)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 400 Main Street, Safety Harbor

Cost: Free

Info: Grab some food or shop around at local vendors and listen to live music at Safety Harbor's monthly festival.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 150 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Sample margaritas from over 20 Tampa Bay mixologists and try your hand at judging at this fun-filled competition.

Things to do this Saturday (5/18)

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 2701 North Sixteenth Street, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Commemorate the 129th anniversary of J.C. Newman at the historic El Reloj Cigar Factory with a Cuban sandwich eating challenge, fun activities and factory tours.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 1701 North Highland Ave, Tampa

Cost: $35-$40

Info: Celebrate Brazilian culture with food and live music during this yearly festival.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 1 Dali Boulevard, St. Petersburg

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Head to the opening day of the Dali Museum's latest exhibit to catch a glimpse of Salvador Dali's botanical prints.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City

Cost: Free

Info: This sip and shop will feature "all things plant," including u-pick flowers.

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 200 North Kentucky Avenue, Lakeland

Cost: Free

Info: Shop, eat and browse at a collection of local artists and vendors in Downtown Lakeland.

Things to do this Sunday (5/19)

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 515 22nd Street South, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: This market will feature live music, food and art.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Elk Haven Winery at 34101 Demoss Road, Benton City

Cost: $60

Info: Learn how to make your own charcuterie board with a twist of edible flowers.

Multiday events

When: Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m.

Where: Tampa Convention Center at 333 Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $25

Info: An international cat competition where felines compete for Best Kitten, Best Cat and more.