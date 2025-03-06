Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | March 7-9

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (3/7)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost:

Info: Watch the comedian and actor perform live in Tampa.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa

Cost:

Info: Watch part one of the final installation of the series accompanied by a live orchestra.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales

Cost: $45

Info: Head to Bok Tower for an outdoor concert experience.

Things to do this Saturday (3/8)

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: 100 N Osceola Avenue, Clearwater

Cost: $10

Info: Explore the public art the city has to offer on a guided tour.

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 200 N. Kentucky Avenue, Lakeland

Cost: Free

Info: Find fresh produce, handmade treasures and more.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 255 Drew Street, Clearwater

Cost: $42.50

Info: Watch the Celtic punk band take the stage in Clearwater.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 7335 13th Avenue N, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Food, entertainment and more will all be available at this family-friendly event.

Things to do this Sunday (3/9)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 5223 Orient Road, Tampa

Cost:

Info: Watch the Grammy award-winning artist perform in Tampa.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 200 W. Venice Avenue, Venice

Cost:

Info: Listen to jazz artists perform live at Centennial Park.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.

Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Cost:

Info: Sample a menu of food and drinks at Busch Gardens' annual spring festival.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.

Where: 10700 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island

Cost: Free

Info: Find sand sculptures, colorful kites and live entertainment on Treasure Island.

When: All weekend, 11 a.m.

Where: 12449 Withlacoochee Boulevard, Dade City

Cost: $15

Info: Find workshops led by experts, fun DIY vans and more.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.

Where: 400 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Explore several local vendors and check out live entertainment.

When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Where: 3302 Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Tampa

Cost:

Info: Support women-owned businesses, run a 5k and more at this Tampa Bay Bucs event.