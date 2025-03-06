Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | March 7-9

Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival, Shane Gillis and free things to do
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (3/7)

Shane Gillis at Amalie Arena

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for cost information
Info: Watch the comedian and actor perform live in Tampa.

Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows in Concert

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa
Cost: Click here for cost information
Info: Watch part one of the final installation of the series accompanied by a live orchestra.

Concert Under the Stars

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales
Cost: $45
Info: Head to Bok Tower for an outdoor concert experience.

Things to do this Saturday (3/8)

Downtown Clearwater Art Walk

When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: 100 N Osceola Avenue, Clearwater
Cost: $10
Info: Explore the public art the city has to offer on a guided tour.

Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market

When: 8 a.m.
Where: 200 N. Kentucky Avenue, Lakeland
Cost: Free
Info: Find fresh produce, handmade treasures and more.

Dropkick Murphys at The BayCare Sound

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 255 Drew Street, Clearwater
Cost: $42.50
Info: Watch the Celtic punk band take the stage in Clearwater.

St. Pete CommUNITY Festival

When: 2 p.m.
Where: 7335 13th Avenue N, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Food, entertainment and more will all be available at this family-friendly event.

Things to do this Sunday (3/9)

Gladys Knight at the Seminole Hard Rock

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 5223 Orient Road, Tampa
Cost: Click here for cost information
Info: Watch the Grammy award-winning artist perform in Tampa.

Joy of Jazz

When: 2 p.m.
Where: 200 W. Venice Avenue, Venice
Cost: Click here for cost information
Info: Listen to jazz artists perform live at Centennial Park.

Multiday events

Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.
Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for cost information
Info: Sample a menu of food and drinks at Busch Gardens' annual spring festival.

Sand & Kites & Coastal Delights

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: 10700 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island
Cost: Free
Info: Find sand sculptures, colorful kites and live entertainment on Treasure Island.

Peace, Love & Vans

When: All weekend, 11 a.m.
Where: 12449 Withlacoochee Boulevard, Dade City
Cost: $15
Info: Find workshops led by experts, fun DIY vans and more.

Awakening Into the Sun Spring Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: 400 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Explore several local vendors and check out live entertainment.

She is Football Weekend

When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 8:30 a.m.
Where: 3302 Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Tampa
Cost: Click here for cost information
Info: Support women-owned businesses, run a 5k and more at this Tampa Bay Bucs event.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

