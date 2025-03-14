Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | March 14-16

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 14-16), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (3/14)
Chris Distefano at Tampa Theatre
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $38.50-$78.50
Info: Watch the comedian perform his standup live in Tampa.
Things to do this Saturday (3/15)
Paddy Fest St. Pete
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 350 2nd Avenue N., St. Petersburg
Cost: $10
Info: This celebration of all things Irish will have fun for the whole family.
Tampa's Downtown River O' Green
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 600 North Ashley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Watch the Hillsborough River get turned green with live performances and more.
St. Patrick's Party
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 311 North Rome Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Purchase special cocktails and festive snacks at Bottlesmith.
Welcome Center's Birthday Bash
When: 8 a.m.
Where: 101 Adventure Court, Davenport
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy cupcakes, giveaways and more.
Things to do this Sunday (3/16)
The Farmer's Market at Lakewood Ranch
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 7500 Island Cove Terrace, Lakewood Ranch
Cost: Free
Info: Find local treasures and handmade goods at this monthly market.
Multiday events
Back Porch Jam
When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 5 p.m.
Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover
Cost: $10
Info: Find local barbecue, live music and even a kid's zone.
St. Paddy's Day Weekend Bash
When: All weekend, 11:30 a.m.
Where: 401 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach
Cost: Free
Info: Don your greenest attire to this fun holiday bash.
Reggae Rise Up
When: All weekend, 12 p.m.
Where: 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Head to a whole weekend of performances by the biggest names in reggae.
Beethoven's Violin Concerto
When: All weekend, 8 p.m.
Where: 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch violinist Alexi Kenney make his debut with the Florida Orchestra.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.