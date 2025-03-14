Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | March 14-16

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 14-16), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (3/14)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $38.50-$78.50

Info: Watch the comedian perform his standup live in Tampa.

Things to do this Saturday (3/15)

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 350 2nd Avenue N., St. Petersburg

Cost: $10

Info: This celebration of all things Irish will have fun for the whole family.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 600 North Ashley Drive, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Watch the Hillsborough River get turned green with live performances and more.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 311 North Rome Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Purchase special cocktails and festive snacks at Bottlesmith.

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 101 Adventure Court, Davenport

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy cupcakes, giveaways and more.

Things to do this Sunday (3/16)

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 7500 Island Cove Terrace, Lakewood Ranch

Cost: Free

Info: Find local treasures and handmade goods at this monthly market.

Multiday events

When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 5 p.m.

Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover

Cost: $10

Info: Find local barbecue, live music and even a kid's zone.

When: All weekend, 11:30 a.m.

Where: 401 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach

Cost: Free

Info: Don your greenest attire to this fun holiday bash.

When: All weekend, 12 p.m.

Where: 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Head to a whole weekend of performances by the biggest names in reggae.

When: All weekend, 8 p.m.

Where: 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch violinist Alexi Kenney make his debut with the Florida Orchestra.