Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | March 14-16

St. Patrick's Day, Back Porch Jam and free things to do
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 14-16), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (3/14)

Chris Distefano at Tampa Theatre

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $38.50-$78.50
Info: Watch the comedian perform his standup live in Tampa.

Things to do this Saturday (3/15)

Paddy Fest St. Pete

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 350 2nd Avenue N., St. Petersburg
Cost: $10
Info: This celebration of all things Irish will have fun for the whole family.

Tampa's Downtown River O' Green

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 600 North Ashley Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Watch the Hillsborough River get turned green with live performances and more.

St. Patrick's Party

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 311 North Rome Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Purchase special cocktails and festive snacks at Bottlesmith.

Welcome Center's Birthday Bash

When: 8 a.m.
Where: 101 Adventure Court, Davenport
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy cupcakes, giveaways and more.

Things to do this Sunday (3/16)

The Farmer's Market at Lakewood Ranch

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 7500 Island Cove Terrace, Lakewood Ranch
Cost: Free
Info: Find local treasures and handmade goods at this monthly market.

Multiday events

Back Porch Jam

When: Friday and Saturday, starting Friday at 5 p.m.
Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover
Cost: $10
Info: Find local barbecue, live music and even a kid's zone.

St. Paddy's Day Weekend Bash

When: All weekend, 11:30 a.m.
Where: 401 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach
Cost: Free
Info: Don your greenest attire to this fun holiday bash.

Reggae Rise Up

When: All weekend, 12 p.m.
Where: 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Head to a whole weekend of performances by the biggest names in reggae.

Beethoven's Violin Concerto

When: All weekend, 8 p.m.
Where: 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch violinist Alexi Kenney make his debut with the Florida Orchestra.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

