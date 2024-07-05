Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 5-7

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 5-7), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (7/5)
Winter Haven First Friday
When: 5 p.m.
Where: West Central Avenue, Winter Haven
Cost: Free
Info: Eat, drink and shop at this monthly market spread throughout downtown Winter Haven.
Night Market at the Grove
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 6333 Wesley Grove Boulevard, Wesley Chapel
Cost: Free
Info: With over 150 vendors, pet adoptions and a bounce house, there will be plenty to do at this local market.
Grateful Dead Night at Skipper's
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 910 Skipper Road, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Watch Uncle John's Band perform at Skipper's Smokehouse.
Live at Camp Margaritaville
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 361 Denton Avenue, Auburndale
Cost: $10
Info: Watch the Daniel Burns Band live at Camp Margaritaville.
Things to do this Saturday (7/6)
BBQ & Jazz Festival
When: 4 p.m.
Where: 1 Tropicana Drive Street, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Dancing and live music as well as plenty of vendors will all be featured at this family-friendly event.
Arkane Aleworks 8th Anniversary Party
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 2840 East Bay Drive #23, Largo
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate the local brewery's anniversary with over 40 different types of beer at this fun event.
Ybor City Saturday Market
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 1800 E 8th Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Shop local vendors at Tampa Bay's largest continually operating outdoor market.
Things to do this Sunday (7/7)
Dome Night: Dali Alive 360°
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 1 Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg
Cost: $20
Info: Watch a 35-minute 360-degree display of Salvador Dali's life and work and then stay for drinks and food.
Brunch Market at Corner Club
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 1502 East Sligh Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Shop local vendors at this monthly market.
Summer Classics at Tampa Theatre
When: 3 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Watch classic films all summer long at the historic Tampa Theatre. This weekend's pick is "Apollo 13."
Multiday events
Metrocon
When: All weekend, starting at 12 p.m. Friday
Where: 333 South Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Florida's largest anime convention will feature special guests, interactive events, and more.
DK Farm's Summer Splash
When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.
Where: 1750 Lake Avenue SE, Largo
Cost: $13
Info: Food trucks, hayrides and even a petting zoo will be available for families to enjoy.
Vintage Marche
When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 9 a.m.
Where: 2906 34th Street South, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: This monthly market features antique and vintage wares from all across the country.