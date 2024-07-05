Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 5-7

First Friday, Metrocon and free things to do
Posted at 8:48 AM, Jul 05, 2024

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 5-7), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (7/5)

Winter Haven First Friday

When: 5 p.m.
Where: West Central Avenue, Winter Haven
Cost: Free
Info: Eat, drink and shop at this monthly market spread throughout downtown Winter Haven.

Night Market at the Grove

When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 6333 Wesley Grove Boulevard, Wesley Chapel
Cost: Free
Info: With over 150 vendors, pet adoptions and a bounce house, there will be plenty to do at this local market.

Grateful Dead Night at Skipper's

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 910 Skipper Road, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Watch Uncle John's Band perform at Skipper's Smokehouse.

Live at Camp Margaritaville

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 361 Denton Avenue, Auburndale
Cost: $10
Info: Watch the Daniel Burns Band live at Camp Margaritaville.

Things to do this Saturday (7/6)

BBQ & Jazz Festival

When: 4 p.m.
Where: 1 Tropicana Drive Street, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Dancing and live music as well as plenty of vendors will all be featured at this family-friendly event.

Arkane Aleworks 8th Anniversary Party

When: 1 p.m.
Where: 2840 East Bay Drive #23, Largo
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate the local brewery's anniversary with over 40 different types of beer at this fun event.

Ybor City Saturday Market

When: 9 a.m.
Where: 1800 E 8th Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Shop local vendors at Tampa Bay's largest continually operating outdoor market.

Things to do this Sunday (7/7)

Dome Night: Dali Alive 360°

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 1 Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg
Cost: $20
Info: Watch a 35-minute 360-degree display of Salvador Dali's life and work and then stay for drinks and food.

Brunch Market at Corner Club

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 1502 East Sligh Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Shop local vendors at this monthly market.

Summer Classics at Tampa Theatre

When: 3 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Watch classic films all summer long at the historic Tampa Theatre. This weekend's pick is "Apollo 13."

Multiday events

Metrocon

When: All weekend, starting at 12 p.m. Friday
Where: 333 South Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Florida's largest anime convention will feature special guests, interactive events, and more.

DK Farm's Summer Splash

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.
Where: 1750 Lake Avenue SE, Largo
Cost: $13
Info: Food trucks, hayrides and even a petting zoo will be available for families to enjoy.

Vintage Marche

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 9 a.m.
Where: 2906 34th Street South, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: This monthly market features antique and vintage wares from all across the country.

