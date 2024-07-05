Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 5-7

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 5-7), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (7/5)

When: 5 p.m.

Where: West Central Avenue, Winter Haven

Cost: Free

Info: Eat, drink and shop at this monthly market spread throughout downtown Winter Haven.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 6333 Wesley Grove Boulevard, Wesley Chapel

Cost: Free

Info: With over 150 vendors, pet adoptions and a bounce house, there will be plenty to do at this local market.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 910 Skipper Road, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Watch Uncle John's Band perform at Skipper's Smokehouse.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 361 Denton Avenue, Auburndale

Cost: $10

Info: Watch the Daniel Burns Band live at Camp Margaritaville.

Things to do this Saturday (7/6)

When: 4 p.m.

Where: 1 Tropicana Drive Street, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Dancing and live music as well as plenty of vendors will all be featured at this family-friendly event.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 2840 East Bay Drive #23, Largo

Cost: Free

Info: Celebrate the local brewery's anniversary with over 40 different types of beer at this fun event.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 1800 E 8th Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Shop local vendors at Tampa Bay's largest continually operating outdoor market.

Things to do this Sunday (7/7)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 1 Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg

Cost: $20

Info: Watch a 35-minute 360-degree display of Salvador Dali's life and work and then stay for drinks and food.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 1502 East Sligh Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Shop local vendors at this monthly market.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Watch classic films all summer long at the historic Tampa Theatre. This weekend's pick is "Apollo 13."

Multiday events

When: All weekend, starting at 12 p.m. Friday

Where: 333 South Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Florida's largest anime convention will feature special guests, interactive events, and more.

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.

Where: 1750 Lake Avenue SE, Largo

Cost: $13

Info: Food trucks, hayrides and even a petting zoo will be available for families to enjoy.

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 9 a.m.

Where: 2906 34th Street South, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: This monthly market features antique and vintage wares from all across the country.