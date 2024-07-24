Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 26-28

Birthday Book Fair, The SpongeBob Musical and free things to do
Posted at 8:57 AM, Jul 24, 2024

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 26-28), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (7/26)

Wawa Summer Fun Day at Bok Tower

When: 8 a.m.
Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales
Cost: Free
Info: Take your whole family to explore the gardens with complimentary admission.

Sip & Savor- Tequila Tasting

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 128 3rd Street South, St. Petersburg
Cost: $45
Info: Samples seven different tequilas paired with small gourmet bites.

"Seven Samurai" at Tampa Theatre

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $12
Info: Watch the historical drama, which tells the story of a sixteenth-century village whose inhabitants hire warriors to protect them from invading bandits.

Things to do this Saturday (7/27)

Sad Summer Fest

When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: 255 Drew Street, Clearwater
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: This music festival will feature bands like Mayday Parade, The Maine and more.

Pressed Birthday Book Fair

When: 9 a.m.
Where: 213 E Bay Street, Lakeland
Cost: Free
Info: Browse books and even try some fun drinks to celebrate this local bookstore's third birthday.

Dwell Lawn Sale

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 4912 S Lois Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: The Dwell staging team gives up gently used furniture from staged homes for a discounted price.

Florida Penguin Back to School Bash

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 459 Brandon Town Center Drive, Brandon
Cost: Free
Info: Stock up on school supplies or participate in a backpack giveaway and scavenger hunt.

Girl's Meet Up at Skatepark of Tampa

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 4215 E Columbus Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Women skateboarders in the area come together for an opportunity to connect, learn and enjoy a group skate session. Event includes free food.

Groovehive Summer Squeeze Night Market

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 816 Manatee Avenue East, Bradenton
Cost: Free
Info: Local artists and vendors will set up shop while musical acts perform live.

Things to do this Sunday (7/28)

Sunday Morning Market at Westshore Marina District

When: 9 a.m.
Where: 4900 Bridge Street, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Browse over 70 local vendors, including plants, produce and clothing. Live music kicks off at 11 a.m.

Family Fun Day

When: 1 p.m.
Where: 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd, Wesley Chapel
Cost: Free
Info: Stop by for free games and activities for the whole family.

Multiday events

King State's Cinco Anniversary Party

When: All weekend, starting at 8 a.m. Friday
Where: 520 E Floribraska Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: The three-day event at this local coffee shop and bar will include special drinks, karaoke, tattoos and more.

The SpongeBob Musical

When: All weekend, starting at 7 p.m. Friday
Where: 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa
Cost: $30-$35
Info: Watch the iconic stage adaption of the long-running animated kids' series.

Tampa Tarpons vs. Clearwater Threshers

When: All weekend, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday
Where: 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Tampa Tarpons take on the Clearwater Threshers in back-to-back games all weekend.

