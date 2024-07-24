Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 26-28

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 26-28), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (7/26)

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales

Cost: Free

Info: Take your whole family to explore the gardens with complimentary admission.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 128 3rd Street South, St. Petersburg

Cost: $45

Info: Samples seven different tequilas paired with small gourmet bites.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $12

Info: Watch the historical drama, which tells the story of a sixteenth-century village whose inhabitants hire warriors to protect them from invading bandits.

Things to do this Saturday (7/27)

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: 255 Drew Street, Clearwater

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: This music festival will feature bands like Mayday Parade, The Maine and more.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 213 E Bay Street, Lakeland

Cost: Free

Info: Browse books and even try some fun drinks to celebrate this local bookstore's third birthday.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 4912 S Lois Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: The Dwell staging team gives up gently used furniture from staged homes for a discounted price.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 459 Brandon Town Center Drive, Brandon

Cost: Free

Info: Stock up on school supplies or participate in a backpack giveaway and scavenger hunt.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 4215 E Columbus Drive, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Women skateboarders in the area come together for an opportunity to connect, learn and enjoy a group skate session. Event includes free food.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 816 Manatee Avenue East, Bradenton

Cost: Free

Info: Local artists and vendors will set up shop while musical acts perform live.

Things to do this Sunday (7/28)

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 4900 Bridge Street, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Browse over 70 local vendors, including plants, produce and clothing. Live music kicks off at 11 a.m.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd, Wesley Chapel

Cost: Free

Info: Stop by for free games and activities for the whole family.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, starting at 8 a.m. Friday

Where: 520 E Floribraska Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: The three-day event at this local coffee shop and bar will include special drinks, karaoke, tattoos and more.

When: All weekend, starting at 7 p.m. Friday

Where: 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa

Cost: $30-$35

Info: Watch the iconic stage adaption of the long-running animated kids' series.

When: All weekend, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the Tampa Tarpons take on the Clearwater Threshers in back-to-back games all weekend.