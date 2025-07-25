Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 25-27

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 25-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (7/25)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the R&B singer in Tampa as he's joined by special guests.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $10-$13

Info: Jam out to Led Zeppelin and Queen in the new Digital Dome Theatre.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the rapper and singer perform live with Big Sean and Sabrina Claudio.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 1445 2nd St, Sarasota

Cost: Free

Info: Wear your Santa hat and enjoy the holiday early at 99 Bottles.

Things to do this Saturday (7/26)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 811 E 7th Ave, Tampa

Cost: $14.76

Info: This comedy show will feature a mix of sketch, improv and slapstick.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 459 Brandon Town Center Dr, Brandon

Cost: Free

Info: Stock up on all the supplies you need and get a free backpack.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 2155 Northpointe Pkwy, Lutz

Cost: Free

Info: Find holiday treasures from local vendors at this themed market.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 101 Adventure Ct., Davenport

Cost: Free

Info: Adopt a new furry friend at the Visit Central Florida's Welcome Center.

Things to do this Sunday (7/27)

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 1412 E. Seventh Ave, Tampa

Cost: $39.19

Info: Make new friends and enjoy coffee and tea at this fun book swap.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy a dazzling drone show as the city celebrates its area code.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $45

Info: Learn about the beauty of nature and the role it plays in sparking human creativity.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 6905 North Armenia Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Watch Dan Bakst and his friends perform live.

Multiday events

When: Saturday and Sunday, 8 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket informatio

Info: Watch the BTS singer take the stage solo in Tampa.