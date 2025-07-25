Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 25-27

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 25-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Looking for more fun? Click here.
Things to do this Friday (7/25)
Keith Sweat's Birthday Bash
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the R&B singer in Tampa as he's joined by special guests.
Laser Light Show at MOSI
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost: $10-$13
Info: Jam out to Led Zeppelin and Queen in the new Digital Dome Theatre.
Russ at the Florida State Fairgrounds
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the rapper and singer perform live with Big Sean and Sabrina Claudio.
3rd Annual Christmas in July
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 1445 2nd St, Sarasota
Cost: Free
Info: Wear your Santa hat and enjoy the holiday early at 99 Bottles.
Things to do this Saturday (7/26)
"We Are OK"
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 811 E 7th Ave, Tampa
Cost: $14.76
Info: This comedy show will feature a mix of sketch, improv and slapstick.
Florida Penguin Back to School Bash
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 459 Brandon Town Center Dr, Brandon
Cost: Free
Info: Stock up on all the supplies you need and get a free backpack.
Christmas in July Craft Fair
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 2155 Northpointe Pkwy, Lutz
Cost: Free
Info: Find holiday treasures from local vendors at this themed market.
Puppy Cuddle & Adoption
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 101 Adventure Ct., Davenport
Cost: Free
Info: Adopt a new furry friend at the Visit Central Florida's Welcome Center.
Things to do this Sunday (7/27)
Book Swap with Purpose
When: 2 p.m.
Where: 1412 E. Seventh Ave, Tampa
Cost: $39.19
Info: Make new friends and enjoy coffee and tea at this fun book swap.
727 Day at the St. Pete Pier
When: 4 p.m.
Where: 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy a dazzling drone show as the city celebrates its area code.
Art & Nature Sunset Tour
When: 4 p.m.
Where: 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: $45
Info: Learn about the beauty of nature and the role it plays in sparking human creativity.
Joy Bar's Comedy Show
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 6905 North Armenia Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Watch Dan Bakst and his friends perform live.
Multiday events
Jin at Amalie Arena
When: Saturday and Sunday, 8 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket informatio
Info: Watch the BTS singer take the stage solo in Tampa.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.