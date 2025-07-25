Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 25-27

Christmas in July, Keith Sweat's Birthday Bash and free things to do
Posted

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 25-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (7/25)

Keith Sweat's Birthday Bash

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the R&B singer in Tampa as he's joined by special guests.

Laser Light Show at MOSI

When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost: $10-$13
Info: Jam out to Led Zeppelin and Queen in the new Digital Dome Theatre.

Russ at the Florida State Fairgrounds

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the rapper and singer perform live with Big Sean and Sabrina Claudio.

3rd Annual Christmas in July

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 1445 2nd St, Sarasota
Cost: Free
Info: Wear your Santa hat and enjoy the holiday early at 99 Bottles.

Things to do this Saturday (7/26)

"We Are OK"

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 811 E 7th Ave, Tampa
Cost: $14.76
Info: This comedy show will feature a mix of sketch, improv and slapstick.

Florida Penguin Back to School Bash

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 459 Brandon Town Center Dr, Brandon
Cost: Free
Info: Stock up on all the supplies you need and get a free backpack.

Christmas in July Craft Fair

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 2155 Northpointe Pkwy, Lutz
Cost: Free
Info: Find holiday treasures from local vendors at this themed market.

Puppy Cuddle & Adoption

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 101 Adventure Ct., Davenport
Cost: Free
Info: Adopt a new furry friend at the Visit Central Florida's Welcome Center.

Things to do this Sunday (7/27)

Book Swap with Purpose

When: 2 p.m.
Where: 1412 E. Seventh Ave, Tampa
Cost: $39.19
Info: Make new friends and enjoy coffee and tea at this fun book swap.

727 Day at the St. Pete Pier

When: 4 p.m.
Where: 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy a dazzling drone show as the city celebrates its area code.

Art & Nature Sunset Tour

When: 4 p.m.
Where: 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: $45
Info: Learn about the beauty of nature and the role it plays in sparking human creativity.

Joy Bar's Comedy Show

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 6905 North Armenia Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Watch Dan Bakst and his friends perform live.

Multiday events

Jin at Amalie Arena

When: Saturday and Sunday, 8 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket informatio
Info: Watch the BTS singer take the stage solo in Tampa.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

