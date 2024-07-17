Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 19-21

Jurassic Quest, Polk County Burger Week and free things to do
Posted at 8:38 AM, Jul 17, 2024

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 19-21), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (7/19)

New Kids on the Block at the Florida State Fairgrounds

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 North, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the iconic band perform with special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy.

Rhythm & Hues: An Alleyway Art Show

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 1701 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Share your art and enjoy works from others at this annual art show.

Tampa Roller Derby: Tampa Sea Sirens vs. Swan City

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 7510 Paula Drive, Tampa
Cost: $12
Info: Watch the Tampa Sea Sirens take on Swan City at Skateworld of Tampa.

Things to do this Saturday (7/20)

Family Field Day at KRATE

When: 3 p.m.
Where: 5817 Wesley Grove Blvd, Wesley Chapel
Cost: Free
Info: This family-friendly event will have games, interactive events and food trucks.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch Jake Paul take on Mike Perry at Amalie Arena.

Christmas in July at Keel Farms

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City
Cost: Free
Info: Unique vendors, food and drink specials are just a few of the things you'll find at this event.

Fresh Market at Wiregrass

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 28211 Paseo Drive, Suite 100, Wesley Chapel
Cost: Free
Info: Find handmade candles, fresh produce and more at this monthly market.

Things to do this Sunday (7/21)

Third Annual Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Peruse unique and classic ice cream flavors from over 25 vendors along with music and activities.

Multiday events

Jurassic Quest

When: All weekend, starting at 9 a.m. Friday
Where: 4800 US-301, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Travel back in time at this event, which will feature life-like dinosaurs, rides, interactive shows and more.

Polk County Burger Week

When: All weekend
Where: Click here for participating locations in Polk County
Cost: Various
Info: Local restaurants in Polk County will showcase their best and most innovative burgers all week long.

Water Street Tampa Pop-Up Pickleball

When: All weekend, starting 9 a.m. Friday
Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: This four-day event will give you the opportunity to match up, meet players and connect with the community.

PAVA Cool Art Show

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.
Where: 535 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Look at work from various artists and participate in fun art activities.

