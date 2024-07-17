Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 19-21

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 19-21), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (7/19)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 North, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the iconic band perform with special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 1701 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Share your art and enjoy works from others at this annual art show.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 7510 Paula Drive, Tampa

Cost: $12

Info: Watch the Tampa Sea Sirens take on Swan City at Skateworld of Tampa.

Things to do this Saturday (7/20)

When: 3 p.m.

Where: 5817 Wesley Grove Blvd, Wesley Chapel

Cost: Free

Info: This family-friendly event will have games, interactive events and food trucks.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch Jake Paul take on Mike Perry at Amalie Arena.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City

Cost: Free

Info: Unique vendors, food and drink specials are just a few of the things you'll find at this event.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 28211 Paseo Drive, Suite 100, Wesley Chapel

Cost: Free

Info: Find handmade candles, fresh produce and more at this monthly market.

Things to do this Sunday (7/21)

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Peruse unique and classic ice cream flavors from over 25 vendors along with music and activities.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, starting at 9 a.m. Friday

Where: 4800 US-301, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Travel back in time at this event, which will feature life-like dinosaurs, rides, interactive shows and more.

When: All weekend

Where: Click here for participating locations in Polk County

Cost: Various

Info: Local restaurants in Polk County will showcase their best and most innovative burgers all week long.

When: All weekend, starting 9 a.m. Friday

Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: This four-day event will give you the opportunity to match up, meet players and connect with the community.

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.

Where: 535 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Look at work from various artists and participate in fun art activities.