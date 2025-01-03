Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | January 3-5

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 3-5), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (1/3)
Music on Main
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 8100 Lakewood Main Street, Lakewood Ranch
Cost: Free
Info: Watch local acts perform life and enjoy food vendors, beer trucks and more.
Things to do this Saturday (1/4)
Jim Gaffigan at Amalie Arena
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: The award-winning comedian brings his act to Tampa.
Emo Night Tampa
When: 9 p.m.
Where: 6918 N Florida Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Watch up-and-coming acts perform live at Emo Night Tampa's first event of the year.
Things to do this Sunday (1/5)
Tampa Paint Party
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 810 East Skagway Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $34
Info: A talented artist guides you through creating a painting step-by-step.
Multiday events
Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: 271 Main Street, Dunedin
Cost: Free
Info: Find local and handmade wares at this annual arts and crafts festival.
"Ain't Too Proud" at the Straz
When: All weekend, starting at 8 p.m. Friday
Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: This Broadway hit celebrates the life and times of The Temptations.
Aqua Lanterns: Chinese Festival of Lights
When: All weekend, 5:30 p.m.
Where: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater
Cost: $55
Info: The Clearwater Marine Aquarium transforms after hours into a glowing seascape of illuminated sculptures.
Mermaid Star Motel Mini Golf
When: All weekend, 10 a.m.
Where: 2606 Fairfield Avenue, St. Petersburg
Cost: $35-$40
Info: This weekend will be your last to play a round of mini golf at FloridaRAMA's Mermaid Star Motel.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.