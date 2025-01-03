Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | January 3-5

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 3-5), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (1/3)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 8100 Lakewood Main Street, Lakewood Ranch

Cost: Free

Info: Watch local acts perform life and enjoy food vendors, beer trucks and more.

Things to do this Saturday (1/4)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: The award-winning comedian brings his act to Tampa.

When: 9 p.m.

Where: 6918 N Florida Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Watch up-and-coming acts perform live at Emo Night Tampa's first event of the year.

Things to do this Sunday (1/5)

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 810 East Skagway Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $34

Info: A talented artist guides you through creating a painting step-by-step.

Multiday events

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.

Where: 271 Main Street, Dunedin

Cost: Free

Info: Find local and handmade wares at this annual arts and crafts festival.

When: All weekend, starting at 8 p.m. Friday

Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: This Broadway hit celebrates the life and times of The Temptations.

When: All weekend, 5:30 p.m.

Where: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater

Cost: $55

Info: The Clearwater Marine Aquarium transforms after hours into a glowing seascape of illuminated sculptures.

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.

Where: 2606 Fairfield Avenue, St. Petersburg

Cost: $35-$40

Info: This weekend will be your last to play a round of mini golf at FloridaRAMA's Mermaid Star Motel.