Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | January 3-5

Jim Gaffigan, Tampa Paint Party and free things to do
2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Show Jim Gaffigan
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Jim Gaffigan presents the award for best ensemble cast in a new scripted series during the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Santa Monica, Calif.
2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Show Jim Gaffigan
Posted
and last updated

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 3-5), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (1/3)

Music on Main

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 8100 Lakewood Main Street, Lakewood Ranch
Cost: Free
Info: Watch local acts perform life and enjoy food vendors, beer trucks and more.

Things to do this Saturday (1/4)

Jim Gaffigan at Amalie Arena

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: The award-winning comedian brings his act to Tampa.

Emo Night Tampa

When: 9 p.m.
Where: 6918 N Florida Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Watch up-and-coming acts perform live at Emo Night Tampa's first event of the year.

Things to do this Sunday (1/5)

Tampa Paint Party

When: 1 p.m.
Where: 810 East Skagway Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $34
Info: A talented artist guides you through creating a painting step-by-step.

Multiday events

Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: 271 Main Street, Dunedin
Cost: Free
Info: Find local and handmade wares at this annual arts and crafts festival.

"Ain't Too Proud" at the Straz

When: All weekend, starting at 8 p.m. Friday
Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: This Broadway hit celebrates the life and times of The Temptations.

Aqua Lanterns: Chinese Festival of Lights

When: All weekend, 5:30 p.m.
Where: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater
Cost: $55
Info: The Clearwater Marine Aquarium transforms after hours into a glowing seascape of illuminated sculptures.

Mermaid Star Motel Mini Golf

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.
Where: 2606 Fairfield Avenue, St. Petersburg
Cost: $35-$40
Info: This weekend will be your last to play a round of mini golf at FloridaRAMA's Mermaid Star Motel.

