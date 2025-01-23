Watch Now
LifestyleThings To Do

Actions

Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | January 24-26

Gasparilla, Lakeland Pigfest and free things to do
Gasparilla.jpeg
Gasparilla
Gasparilla.jpeg
Posted

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 24-26), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (1/24)

Jessica Kirson at Tampa Theatre

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $38.50-$58.50
Info: Watch the comedian perform her act live on Tampa Theatre's historic stage.

Rough Riders’ All-Krewe Pre-Invasion Party

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 333 S Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $25-$35
Info: Watch performances and get your groove on at this kickoff to Gasparilla.

Things to do this Saturday (1/25)

Gasparilla Parade and Pirate Fest

When: 10 a.m.
Where: West Bay to Bay Boulevard & Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Partake in the pirate invasion with live music, a parade and more.

Booksville Festival

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 131 S Main Street, Brooksville
Cost: Free
Info: Find activities and more at this celebration of all things literary.

Sensory Saturday at FloridaRAMA

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 2606 Fairfield Ave S, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy exhibits meant to provide a calming experience for those with sensory sensitivities.

Gasparilla Bash

When: 9 a.m.
Where: 311 North Rome Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy donuts and tastings at this Gasparilla pregame.

Things to do this Sunday (1/26)

Sunday Morning Market

When: 9 a.m.
Where: 4900 Bridge Street, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Find local and handmade goods at this monthly market.

Sazon Latin Food Market

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 4914 East Broadway Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Sample delicious food and find live music at this celebration of Latin culture.

Multiday events

Lakeland Pigfest

When: Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m.
Where: 4175 Medulla Road, Lakeland
Cost: $5
Info: Find great food at one of the largest barbecue competitions in the Southeast.

Lakewood Ranch Fine Art Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: 8100 Lakewood Main Street, Bradenton
Cost: Free
Info: See a vibrant collection of various art forms, including painting, sculpture and jewelry.

Sarasota Antique Show

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: 801 N Tamiami Trl, Sarasota
Cost: $8
Info: Find beautiful antiques from national and regional vendors.

Cirque Italia Water Circus

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Where: 459 Brandon Town Center Drive, Brandon
Cost: $15-$65
Info: This spectacular show follows a 1950s-obsessed adolescent who dreams of living through the era.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.