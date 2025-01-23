Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | January 24-26

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 24-26), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Looking for more fun? Click here.
Things to do this Friday (1/24)
Jessica Kirson at Tampa Theatre
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $38.50-$58.50
Info: Watch the comedian perform her act live on Tampa Theatre's historic stage.
Rough Riders’ All-Krewe Pre-Invasion Party
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 333 S Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $25-$35
Info: Watch performances and get your groove on at this kickoff to Gasparilla.
Things to do this Saturday (1/25)
Gasparilla Parade and Pirate Fest
When: 10 a.m.
Where: West Bay to Bay Boulevard & Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Partake in the pirate invasion with live music, a parade and more.
Booksville Festival
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 131 S Main Street, Brooksville
Cost: Free
Info: Find activities and more at this celebration of all things literary.
Sensory Saturday at FloridaRAMA
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 2606 Fairfield Ave S, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy exhibits meant to provide a calming experience for those with sensory sensitivities.
Gasparilla Bash
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 311 North Rome Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy donuts and tastings at this Gasparilla pregame.
Things to do this Sunday (1/26)
Sunday Morning Market
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 4900 Bridge Street, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Find local and handmade goods at this monthly market.
Sazon Latin Food Market
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 4914 East Broadway Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Sample delicious food and find live music at this celebration of Latin culture.
Multiday events
Lakeland Pigfest
When: Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m.
Where: 4175 Medulla Road, Lakeland
Cost: $5
Info: Find great food at one of the largest barbecue competitions in the Southeast.
Lakewood Ranch Fine Art Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: 8100 Lakewood Main Street, Bradenton
Cost: Free
Info: See a vibrant collection of various art forms, including painting, sculpture and jewelry.
Sarasota Antique Show
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: 801 N Tamiami Trl, Sarasota
Cost: $8
Info: Find beautiful antiques from national and regional vendors.
Cirque Italia Water Circus
When: All weekend, starting Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Where: 459 Brandon Town Center Drive, Brandon
Cost: $15-$65
Info: This spectacular show follows a 1950s-obsessed adolescent who dreams of living through the era.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.