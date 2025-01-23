Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | January 24-26

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 24-26), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (1/24)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $38.50-$58.50

Info: Watch the comedian perform her act live on Tampa Theatre's historic stage.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 333 S Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $25-$35

Info: Watch performances and get your groove on at this kickoff to Gasparilla.

Things to do this Saturday (1/25)

When: 10 a.m.

Where: West Bay to Bay Boulevard & Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Partake in the pirate invasion with live music, a parade and more.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 131 S Main Street, Brooksville

Cost: Free

Info: Find activities and more at this celebration of all things literary.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 2606 Fairfield Ave S, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy exhibits meant to provide a calming experience for those with sensory sensitivities.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 311 North Rome Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy donuts and tastings at this Gasparilla pregame.

Things to do this Sunday (1/26)

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 4900 Bridge Street, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Find local and handmade goods at this monthly market.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 4914 East Broadway Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Sample delicious food and find live music at this celebration of Latin culture.

Multiday events

When: Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m.

Where: 4175 Medulla Road, Lakeland

Cost: $5

Info: Find great food at one of the largest barbecue competitions in the Southeast.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.

Where: 8100 Lakewood Main Street, Bradenton

Cost: Free

Info: See a vibrant collection of various art forms, including painting, sculpture and jewelry.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.

Where: 801 N Tamiami Trl, Sarasota

Cost: $8

Info: Find beautiful antiques from national and regional vendors.

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: 459 Brandon Town Center Drive, Brandon

Cost: $15-$65

Info: This spectacular show follows a 1950s-obsessed adolescent who dreams of living through the era.