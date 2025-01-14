Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | January 17-19

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 17-19), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (1/17)

When: 5 p.m.

Where: N Market Street, Lake Wales

Cost: Free

Info: Watch local act Caribbean Grooves perform live and browse food trucks and a vendor marketplace.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 3829 USF Holly Drive, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Head to the opening reception for the latest show at USF's Contemporary Art Museum.

Things to do this Saturday (1/18)

When: 12 p.m.

Where: West Bay to Bay Boulevard & Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Bring the family to watch a parade of pirate fun in Tampa.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota

Cost: $55

Info: Enjoy a craft beer festival in the aquarium after hours.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the Lightning take on the Red Wings at Amalie Arena.

Things to do this Sunday (1/19)

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 1 Dali Boulevard, St. Petersburg

Cost: $15

Info: Join Lucky Cat Yoga for a special class that will be inclusive of all levels.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: 833 22nd Street South, St. Petersburg

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Celebrate the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a parade, banquet and more.

When: All weekend, 11 a.m.

Where: 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy rides, games and fun fair food at this multiday carnival.

When: Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m.

Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover

Cost: $60

Info: Head to the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds for two nights of bull riding and live music.