Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | January 17-19

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 17-19), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Looking for more fun? Click here.
Things to do this Friday (1/17)
Lake Wales Live
When: 5 p.m.
Where: N Market Street, Lake Wales
Cost: Free
Info: Watch local act Caribbean Grooves perform live and browse food trucks and a vendor marketplace.
X Factor: Latinx Artists and the Reconquest of the Everyday
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 3829 USF Holly Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Head to the opening reception for the latest show at USF's Contemporary Art Museum.
Things to do this Saturday (1/18)
Gasparilla Children's Parade
When: 12 p.m.
Where: West Bay to Bay Boulevard & Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Bring the family to watch a parade of pirate fun in Tampa.
Sharktober Fest
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota
Cost: $55
Info: Enjoy a craft beer festival in the aquarium after hours.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Lightning take on the Red Wings at Amalie Arena.
Things to do this Sunday (1/19)
Yoga at the Dali
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 1 Dali Boulevard, St. Petersburg
Cost: $15
Info: Join Lucky Cat Yoga for a special class that will be inclusive of all levels.
Multiday events
MLK Dream Big Parade Weekend Celebration
When: All weekend, starting Friday at 7 p.m.
Where: 833 22nd Street South, St. Petersburg
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Celebrate the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a parade, banquet and more.
Sarasota Winter Carnival
When: All weekend, 11 a.m.
Where: 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy rides, games and fun fair food at this multiday carnival.
Tampa Bay Rodeo's Bull Bash & Country Music Festival
When: Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m.
Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover
Cost: $60
Info: Head to the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds for two nights of bull riding and live music.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.