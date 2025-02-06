Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | February 7-9

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (February 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (2/7)
First Friday February
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 5023 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Come out for delicious food, entertainment and adoptable dogs.
Dinos Unearthed at ZooTampa
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: 1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa
Cost: $46.95-$36.95
Info: Head to the opening day of ZooTampa's latest exhibit.
Sangria Night at Keel Farms
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Road, Plant City
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy Latin music, dancing, and, of course, sangria.
Things to do this Saturday (2/8)
Mary J. Blige at Amalie Arena
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the award-winning artist perform live with special guests NE-YO and Mario.
Cracker Fair
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 345 W Dearborn Street, Englewood
Cost: Free
Info: Find live music, cracker whip demonstrations and more.
Valentine Flower Arrangement Make & Take
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 2311 S. Parsons Avenue, Seffner
Cost: $57
Info: Create and take home a special bouquet for your valentine.
Things to do this Sunday (2/9)
Verizon Super Bowl FanFest
When: 4 p.m.
Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Watch the big game and find music, games and more.
Multiday events
2025 Florida State Fair
When: All weekend, 10 a.m.
Where: 4800 US Hwy. 301 North, Tampa
Cost: $11-$16
Info: Enjoy whacky food and crazy rides at the annual State Fair.
Gulfport Fine Arts Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: 5501 27th Avenue S, Gulfport
Cost: Free
Info: Find an array of artistic talent at a historic hotel.
Grills Gone Wild
When: Friday and Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. Friday
Where: 207 North Blvd W, Davenport
Cost: Free
Info: Sample barbecue and enjoy a classic car show.
Sarasota Shell Show
When: Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.
Where: 2896 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota
Cost: $3-$5
Info: This event features exotic and rare shells, jewelry and more.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.