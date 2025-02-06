Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | February 7-9

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (February 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (2/7)

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 5023 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Come out for delicious food, entertainment and adoptable dogs.

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: 1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa

Cost: $46.95-$36.95

Info: Head to the opening day of ZooTampa's latest exhibit.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Road, Plant City

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy Latin music, dancing, and, of course, sangria.

Things to do this Saturday (2/8)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the award-winning artist perform live with special guests NE-YO and Mario.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 345 W Dearborn Street, Englewood

Cost: Free

Info: Find live music, cracker whip demonstrations and more.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 2311 S. Parsons Avenue, Seffner

Cost: $57

Info: Create and take home a special bouquet for your valentine.

Things to do this Sunday (2/9)

When: 4 p.m.

Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Watch the big game and find music, games and more.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.

Where: 4800 US Hwy. 301 North, Tampa

Cost: $11-$16

Info: Enjoy whacky food and crazy rides at the annual State Fair.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.

Where: 5501 27th Avenue S, Gulfport

Cost: Free

Info: Find an array of artistic talent at a historic hotel.

When: Friday and Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. Friday

Where: 207 North Blvd W, Davenport

Cost: Free

Info: Sample barbecue and enjoy a classic car show.

When: Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.

Where: 2896 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota

Cost: $3-$5

Info: This event features exotic and rare shells, jewelry and more.