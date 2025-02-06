Watch Now
LifestyleThings To Do

Actions

Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | February 7-9

Super Bowl FanFest, Florida State Fair and free things to do
Super Bowl 2023 Chiefs v. Eagles
Charlie Riedel/AP
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) prepares to snap the ball during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.
Super Bowl 2023 Chiefs v. Eagles
Posted
and last updated

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (February 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (2/7)

First Friday February

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 5023 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Come out for delicious food, entertainment and adoptable dogs.

Dinos Unearthed at ZooTampa

When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: 1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa
Cost: $46.95-$36.95
Info: Head to the opening day of ZooTampa's latest exhibit.

Sangria Night at Keel Farms

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Road, Plant City
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy Latin music, dancing, and, of course, sangria.

Things to do this Saturday (2/8)

Mary J. Blige at Amalie Arena

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the award-winning artist perform live with special guests NE-YO and Mario.

Cracker Fair

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 345 W Dearborn Street, Englewood
Cost: Free
Info: Find live music, cracker whip demonstrations and more.

Valentine Flower Arrangement Make & Take

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 2311 S. Parsons Avenue, Seffner
Cost: $57
Info: Create and take home a special bouquet for your valentine.

Things to do this Sunday (2/9)

Verizon Super Bowl FanFest

When: 4 p.m.
Where: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Watch the big game and find music, games and more.

Multiday events

2025 Florida State Fair

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.
Where: 4800 US Hwy. 301 North, Tampa
Cost: $11-$16
Info: Enjoy whacky food and crazy rides at the annual State Fair.

Gulfport Fine Arts Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: 5501 27th Avenue S, Gulfport
Cost: Free
Info: Find an array of artistic talent at a historic hotel.

Grills Gone Wild

When: Friday and Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. Friday
Where: 207 North Blvd W, Davenport
Cost: Free
Info: Sample barbecue and enjoy a classic car show.

Sarasota Shell Show

When: Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.
Where: 2896 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota
Cost: $3-$5
Info: This event features exotic and rare shells, jewelry and more.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.