Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | February 28-March 2

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (February 28-March 2), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (2/28)
Black History Month Reception
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 801 Water Street, Tampa
Cost: $75
Info: Featuring keynote speaker Leonard George Jr., Esq., a trailblazer in sports and media.
Justin Willman at Tampa Theatre
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $53
Info: Watch the magician and comedian take the stage at the historic Tampa Theatre.
The Space Between
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 1001 E Cumberland Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $35
Info: Rising local stars and celebrated national artists come together for a night of music, food and more.
Things to do this Saturday (3/1)
Winter Haven Community Fest
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 263 W Central Avenue, Winter Haven
Cost: Free
Info: This family-friendly event will have food, games and entertainment.
Tour de Tow Bike Ride
When: 8 a.m.
Where: 190 S. Florida Avenue, Bartow
Cost: Free
Info: A group bike ride that will take you down scenic routes in Polk County.
Florida Craft Brewers Festival
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 401 E Bird Street, Tampa
Cost: $60-$65
Info: Sample over 200 beers from tons of Florida craft brewers.
German Sausage Fest
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 8098 66th Street N, Pinellas Park
Cost: $8
Info: Find several local food vendors and entertainment at this fun event.
Gasparilla Festival of the Arts
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 1001 N. Boulevard, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Explore art of all mediums at the 55th annual festival.
Things to do this Sunday (3/2)
Hollywood Awards Night
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $30-$125
Info: Toast the Oscar nominees and celebrate the winners together at Tampa Theatre.
Multiday events
Florida Strawberry Festival
When: All weekend, 10 a.m.
Where: 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City
Cost: $15
Info: The annual spring celebration is back with rides, entertainment and strawberry treats galore.
Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
When: All weekend, starting Friday at 8:30 a.m.
Where: 400 1st Street South, St. Petersburg
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the downtown St. Pete streets get turned into a raceway.
Music on the Bay
When: All weekend, 12 p.m.
Where: 7720 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa
Cost: $20-$75
Info: Find tons of entertainment at this charity event for Shriner's Children's - Florida.
Bloomin' Arts Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.
Where: 100 E Main Street, Bartow
Cost: Free
Info: Find everything from antique cars to paintings and restored violins.
Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival
When: All weekend, starting Friday at 6 p.m.
Where: 255 Drew Street, Clearwater
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy live music and delicious seafood at this annual event.
