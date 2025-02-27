Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | February 28-March 2

Florida Strawberry Festival, Hollywood Awards Night and free things to do
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (February 28-March 2), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (2/28)

Black History Month Reception

When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 801 Water Street, Tampa
Cost: $75
Info: Featuring keynote speaker Leonard George Jr., Esq., a trailblazer in sports and media.

Justin Willman at Tampa Theatre

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $53
Info: Watch the magician and comedian take the stage at the historic Tampa Theatre.

The Space Between

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 1001 E Cumberland Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $35
Info: Rising local stars and celebrated national artists come together for a night of music, food and more.

Things to do this Saturday (3/1)

Winter Haven Community Fest

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 263 W Central Avenue, Winter Haven
Cost: Free
Info: This family-friendly event will have food, games and entertainment.

Tour de Tow Bike Ride

When: 8 a.m.
Where: 190 S. Florida Avenue, Bartow
Cost: Free
Info: A group bike ride that will take you down scenic routes in Polk County.

Florida Craft Brewers Festival

When: 1 p.m.
Where: 401 E Bird Street, Tampa
Cost: $60-$65
Info: Sample over 200 beers from tons of Florida craft brewers.

German Sausage Fest

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 8098 66th Street N, Pinellas Park
Cost: $8
Info: Find several local food vendors and entertainment at this fun event.

Gasparilla Festival of the Arts

When: 9 a.m.
Where: 1001 N. Boulevard, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Explore art of all mediums at the 55th annual festival.

Things to do this Sunday (3/2)

Hollywood Awards Night

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $30-$125
Info: Toast the Oscar nominees and celebrate the winners together at Tampa Theatre.

Multiday events

Florida Strawberry Festival

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.
Where: 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City
Cost: $15
Info: The annual spring celebration is back with rides, entertainment and strawberry treats galore.

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 8:30 a.m.
Where: 400 1st Street South, St. Petersburg
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the downtown St. Pete streets get turned into a raceway.

Music on the Bay

When: All weekend, 12 p.m.
Where: 7720 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa
Cost: $20-$75
Info: Find tons of entertainment at this charity event for Shriner's Children's - Florida.

Bloomin' Arts Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.
Where: 100 E Main Street, Bartow
Cost: Free
Info: Find everything from antique cars to paintings and restored violins.

Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 6 p.m.
Where: 255 Drew Street, Clearwater
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy live music and delicious seafood at this annual event.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

