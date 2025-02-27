Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | February 28-March 2

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (February 28-March 2), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (2/28)

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 801 Water Street, Tampa

Cost: $75

Info: Featuring keynote speaker Leonard George Jr., Esq., a trailblazer in sports and media.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $53

Info: Watch the magician and comedian take the stage at the historic Tampa Theatre.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 1001 E Cumberland Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $35

Info: Rising local stars and celebrated national artists come together for a night of music, food and more.

Things to do this Saturday (3/1)

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 263 W Central Avenue, Winter Haven

Cost: Free

Info: This family-friendly event will have food, games and entertainment.

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 190 S. Florida Avenue, Bartow

Cost: Free

Info: A group bike ride that will take you down scenic routes in Polk County.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 401 E Bird Street, Tampa

Cost: $60-$65

Info: Sample over 200 beers from tons of Florida craft brewers.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 8098 66th Street N, Pinellas Park

Cost: $8

Info: Find several local food vendors and entertainment at this fun event.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 1001 N. Boulevard, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Explore art of all mediums at the 55th annual festival.

Things to do this Sunday (3/2)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $30-$125

Info: Toast the Oscar nominees and celebrate the winners together at Tampa Theatre.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, 10 a.m.

Where: 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City

Cost: $15

Info: The annual spring celebration is back with rides, entertainment and strawberry treats galore.

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Where: 400 1st Street South, St. Petersburg

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the downtown St. Pete streets get turned into a raceway.

When: All weekend, 12 p.m.

Where: 7720 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa

Cost: $20-$75

Info: Find tons of entertainment at this charity event for Shriner's Children's - Florida.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.

Where: 100 E Main Street, Bartow

Cost: Free

Info: Find everything from antique cars to paintings and restored violins.

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 6 p.m.

Where: 255 Drew Street, Clearwater

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy live music and delicious seafood at this annual event.