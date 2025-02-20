Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | February 21-23

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (February 21-23), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (2/21)
Lil Wayne at Amalie Arena
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the iconic rapper perform live with special guest Hot Boys.
Things to do this Saturday (2/22)
Kelsea Ballerini at Amalie Arena
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the country artist perform live in Tampa.
St. Pete's Localtopia
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 330 2nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: A family-friendly festival that celebrates all things local with vendors and more.
Armature Works Birthday Party
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 1910 N Ola Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate Armature Works' birthday with games, food and more.
Country Club Estates Spring Craft Fair
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 700 North Waterway, Venice
Cost: Free
Info: Shop one-of-a-kind arts and crafts.
Italian Club of Tampa Open House
When: 11 a.m.
Where: East 7th Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $5
Info: Find guided tours, indoor bocce and food at this special event as part of Ybor's Fiesta Day.
Spring Bloom Wine Walk
When: 2 p.m.
Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales
Cost: $80
Info: Take a stroll through Bok Tower Gardens while sampling wine.
Things to do this Sunday (2/23)
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Seattle Kraken
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Cheer on the Lightning as they take on the Kraken in Tampa.
Black Art Gala
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa
Cost: $29.75
Info: This gala will honor and celebrate African American artists and their heritage.
Multiday events
Strawberry Bash at Keel Farms
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate the start of strawberry season with a U-pick and strawberry shortcake eating contest.
Art and Seafood on the Waterfront
When: Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m.
Where: 105 Veterans Memorial Lane, Safety Harbor
Cost: Free
Info: Find delicious seafood, including a shrimp showdown, at this festival.
Lake Wales Arts Festival & ART-B-Que
When: All weekend, starting Friday at 5 p.m.
Where: 33 N. Lakeshore Boulevard, Lake Wales
Cost: $20-$30
Info: Featuring over 60 exhibiting artists, live entertainment and barbecue.
