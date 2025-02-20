Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | February 21-23

Kelsea Ballerini, Localtopia and free things to do
Kelsea Ballerini
AP Photo/George Walker IV
Kelsea Ballerini performs during the 58th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Kelsea Ballerini
Posted

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (February 21-23), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (2/21)

Lil Wayne at Amalie Arena

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the iconic rapper perform live with special guest Hot Boys.

Things to do this Saturday (2/22)

Kelsea Ballerini at Amalie Arena

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the country artist perform live in Tampa.

St. Pete's Localtopia

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 330 2nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: A family-friendly festival that celebrates all things local with vendors and more.

Armature Works Birthday Party

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 1910 N Ola Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate Armature Works' birthday with games, food and more.

Country Club Estates Spring Craft Fair

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 700 North Waterway, Venice
Cost: Free
Info: Shop one-of-a-kind arts and crafts.

Italian Club of Tampa Open House

When: 11 a.m.
Where: East 7th Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $5
Info: Find guided tours, indoor bocce and food at this special event as part of Ybor's Fiesta Day.

Spring Bloom Wine Walk

When: 2 p.m.
Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales
Cost: $80
Info: Take a stroll through Bok Tower Gardens while sampling wine.

Things to do this Sunday (2/23)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Seattle Kraken

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Cheer on the Lightning as they take on the Kraken in Tampa.

Black Art Gala

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa
Cost: $29.75
Info: This gala will honor and celebrate African American artists and their heritage.

Multiday events

Strawberry Bash at Keel Farms

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate the start of strawberry season with a U-pick and strawberry shortcake eating contest.

Art and Seafood on the Waterfront

When: Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m.
Where: 105 Veterans Memorial Lane, Safety Harbor
Cost: Free
Info: Find delicious seafood, including a shrimp showdown, at this festival.

Lake Wales Arts Festival & ART-B-Que

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 5 p.m.
Where: 33 N. Lakeshore Boulevard, Lake Wales
Cost: $20-$30
Info: Featuring over 60 exhibiting artists, live entertainment and barbecue.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

