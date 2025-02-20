Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | February 21-23

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (February 21-23), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (2/21)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the iconic rapper perform live with special guest Hot Boys.

Things to do this Saturday (2/22)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the country artist perform live in Tampa.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 330 2nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: A family-friendly festival that celebrates all things local with vendors and more.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 1910 N Ola Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Celebrate Armature Works' birthday with games, food and more.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 700 North Waterway, Venice

Cost: Free

Info: Shop one-of-a-kind arts and crafts.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: East 7th Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $5

Info: Find guided tours, indoor bocce and food at this special event as part of Ybor's Fiesta Day.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales

Cost: $80

Info: Take a stroll through Bok Tower Gardens while sampling wine.

Things to do this Sunday (2/23)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Cheer on the Lightning as they take on the Kraken in Tampa.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa

Cost: $29.75

Info: This gala will honor and celebrate African American artists and their heritage.

Multiday events

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.

Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City

Cost: Free

Info: Celebrate the start of strawberry season with a U-pick and strawberry shortcake eating contest.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m.

Where: 105 Veterans Memorial Lane, Safety Harbor

Cost: Free

Info: Find delicious seafood, including a shrimp showdown, at this festival.

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 5 p.m.

Where: 33 N. Lakeshore Boulevard, Lake Wales

Cost: $20-$30

Info: Featuring over 60 exhibiting artists, live entertainment and barbecue.