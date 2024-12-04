Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | December 6-8

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 6-8), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (12/6)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: This play celebrates legendary author C.S. Lewis as he gives his insights on the holiday season.

Things to do this Saturday (12/7)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $39.50-$59.50

Info: Watch the comedian take on the historic stage at Tampa Theatre.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Havendale Boulevard, Winter Haven

Cost: Free

Info: Get into the Christmas spirit at this annual parade.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 1150 County Road 1, Palm Harbor

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy a day of shopping, music and holiday cheer at this local market.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 370 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Watch a parade of boats light up St. Pete.

Things to do this Sunday (12/8)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the Grammy-nominated artist perform live in Tampa.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Cheer on the Bucs as they take on the Raiders at Raymond James Stadium.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 4 p.m.

Where: 480 Bayshore Dr SE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $7

Info: Try an array of dishes or enjoy live music at this local festival.