Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | December 6-8

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 6-8), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (12/6)
Christmas with C.S. Lewis
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: This play celebrates legendary author C.S. Lewis as he gives his insights on the holiday season.
Things to do this Saturday (12/7)
Sheng Wang at Tampa Theatre
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $39.50-$59.50
Info: Watch the comedian take on the historic stage at Tampa Theatre.
Havendale Christmas Parade
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Havendale Boulevard, Winter Haven
Cost: Free
Info: Get into the Christmas spirit at this annual parade.
Palm Harbor Holiday Market
When: 2 p.m.
Where: 1150 County Road 1, Palm Harbor
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy a day of shopping, music and holiday cheer at this local market.
Downtown St. Pete Lighted Boat Parade
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 370 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Watch a parade of boats light up St. Pete.
Things to do this Sunday (12/8)
Kehlani at the Yuengling Center
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Grammy-nominated artist perform live in Tampa.
Tampa Bay Bucs vs. Las Vegas Raiders
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Cheer on the Bucs as they take on the Raiders at Raymond James Stadium.
Multiday events
St. Petersburg Fall Seafood & Music Festival
When: All weekend, starting Friday at 4 p.m.
Where: 480 Bayshore Dr SE, St. Petersburg
Cost: $7
Info: Try an array of dishes or enjoy live music at this local festival.
