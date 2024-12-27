Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | December 27-29

WWE: Smackdown, "A Complete Unknown," and free things to do
Buccaneers Chargers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts on the team's touchdown during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 27-29), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (12/27)

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

When: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch holiday stories come to life through acrobats, dancers and contortionists.

Evie's on the Bay End of Year Dance Party

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 135 Bayview Drive, Osprey
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate the end of the year with tiki drinks and live music.

WWE: Smackdown

When: 7:45 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the final smackdown of 2024, featuring guests like Cody Rhodes and LA Knight.

Things to do this Saturday (12/28)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Cheer on the Lightning as they take on the Rangers at Amalie Arena.

St. Pete Saturday Morning Market

When: 9 a.m.
Where: 100 1st Ave SE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Find local and handmade treasures at this weekly market.

Things to do this Sunday (12/29)

ReliaQuest Bowl Clearwater Beach Day

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 400 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy live music, skydivers, contests and more at this fun event.

Tampa Bay Bucs vs. Carolina Panthers

When: 1 p.m.
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Show your support for the Bucs as they take on the Panthers at Raymond James Stadium.

Multiday events

"A Complete Unknown" at Tampa Theatre

When: All weekend, starting at 7 p.m. Friday
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $10-$12
Info: Timothée Chalamet takes on the role of legendary musician Bob Dylan in this brand-new biopic.

"The Nutcracker" at the Mahaffey Theater

When: Friday and Saturday
Where: 400 1st Street South, St. Petersburg
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: This weekend is the last chance to see the iconic ballet performed at the Mahaffey.

Sailor Circus Academy's Diamond Jubilee Show

When: All weekend
Where: 2075 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch performers from the nation's longest-running youth circus program.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

