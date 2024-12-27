Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | December 27-29

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 27-29), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (12/27)
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
When: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch holiday stories come to life through acrobats, dancers and contortionists.
Evie's on the Bay End of Year Dance Party
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 135 Bayview Drive, Osprey
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate the end of the year with tiki drinks and live music.
WWE: Smackdown
When: 7:45 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the final smackdown of 2024, featuring guests like Cody Rhodes and LA Knight.
Things to do this Saturday (12/28)
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Cheer on the Lightning as they take on the Rangers at Amalie Arena.
St. Pete Saturday Morning Market
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 100 1st Ave SE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Find local and handmade treasures at this weekly market.
Things to do this Sunday (12/29)
ReliaQuest Bowl Clearwater Beach Day
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 400 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy live music, skydivers, contests and more at this fun event.
Tampa Bay Bucs vs. Carolina Panthers
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Show your support for the Bucs as they take on the Panthers at Raymond James Stadium.
Multiday events
"A Complete Unknown" at Tampa Theatre
When: All weekend, starting at 7 p.m. Friday
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $10-$12
Info: Timothée Chalamet takes on the role of legendary musician Bob Dylan in this brand-new biopic.
"The Nutcracker" at the Mahaffey Theater
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: 400 1st Street South, St. Petersburg
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: This weekend is the last chance to see the iconic ballet performed at the Mahaffey.
Sailor Circus Academy's Diamond Jubilee Show
When: All weekend
Where: 2075 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch performers from the nation's longest-running youth circus program.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.