Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | December 27-29

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 27-29), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (12/27)

When: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch holiday stories come to life through acrobats, dancers and contortionists.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 135 Bayview Drive, Osprey

Cost: Free

Info: Celebrate the end of the year with tiki drinks and live music.

When: 7:45 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the final smackdown of 2024, featuring guests like Cody Rhodes and LA Knight.

Things to do this Saturday (12/28)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Cheer on the Lightning as they take on the Rangers at Amalie Arena.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 100 1st Ave SE, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Find local and handmade treasures at this weekly market.

Things to do this Sunday (12/29)

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 400 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy live music, skydivers, contests and more at this fun event.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Show your support for the Bucs as they take on the Panthers at Raymond James Stadium.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, starting at 7 p.m. Friday

Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $10-$12

Info: Timothée Chalamet takes on the role of legendary musician Bob Dylan in this brand-new biopic.

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: 400 1st Street South, St. Petersburg

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: This weekend is the last chance to see the iconic ballet performed at the Mahaffey.

When: All weekend

Where: 2075 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch performers from the nation's longest-running youth circus program.