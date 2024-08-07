Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | August 9-11

Bolts Brew Fest, Countdown Improv Festival and free things to do
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 9-11), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (8/9)

Bolts Brew Fest

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Sample beers from more than 50 local, national and international brands at Amalie Arena, along with games and more.

Friday Night Jazz

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 214 E. Davis Boulevard, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Watch live artists perform while drinking a coffee, beer or glass of wine.

Things to do this Saturday (8/10)

Second Saturday ArtWalk

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 2955 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Explore multiple galleries and studios, which will open their doors for this monthly event.

Bartow Antiques & Collectibles Market

When: 8 a.m.
Where: 200 E Main Street, Bartow
Cost: Free
Info: Shop a wide variety of antiques and vintage wares at this monthly market.

The Market Marie

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 101 Drew Street, Clearwater
Cost: Free
Info: Shop all things local at this market, which will feature over 130 businesses.

Things to do this Sunday (8/11)

Camp Margaritaville Paradise Market

When: 9 a.m.
Where: 361 Denton Avenue, Auburndale
Cost: Free
Info: Peruse an array of vendors at this local market open to the public.

Multiday events

Countdown Improv Festival

When: All weekend, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday
Where: 1411 E 11th Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch performers in a variety of shows during this festival, which was started by two longtime NYC-based touring improvisers.

Brick Fan Expo

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.
Where: 4800 US-301, Tampa
Cost: $15-$22
Info: Discover LEGO creations and make your own at this family-friendly event.

