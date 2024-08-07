Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | August 9-11

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 9-11), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (8/9)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Sample beers from more than 50 local, national and international brands at Amalie Arena, along with games and more.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 214 E. Davis Boulevard, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Watch live artists perform while drinking a coffee, beer or glass of wine.

Things to do this Saturday (8/10)

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 2955 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Explore multiple galleries and studios, which will open their doors for this monthly event.

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 200 E Main Street, Bartow

Cost: Free

Info: Shop a wide variety of antiques and vintage wares at this monthly market.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 101 Drew Street, Clearwater

Cost: Free

Info: Shop all things local at this market, which will feature over 130 businesses.

Things to do this Sunday (8/11)

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 361 Denton Avenue, Auburndale

Cost: Free

Info: Peruse an array of vendors at this local market open to the public.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday

Where: 1411 E 11th Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch performers in a variety of shows during this festival, which was started by two longtime NYC-based touring improvisers.

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.

Where: 4800 US-301, Tampa

Cost: $15-$22

Info: Discover LEGO creations and make your own at this family-friendly event.