Clearwater students design ocean-themed fashion to help hometown aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla — From an evening gown made to look like a jelly fish, to a mask overtaken by koi fish, to a dress as blue as the gulf, these are just some of the ocean themed fashion designs coming to life inside the Clearwater High School 3D Art Class.

It’s all part of a special fashion show fundraiser at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium May 10.

“It’s been amazing to watch and witness this, while juggling finals, some of them are struggling with exams for the first time in their high school career, and are still rising to this occasion,” said teacher Megan Hoffman.

Each design will be modeled on the runway before being auctioned off during the May 10 “Oceania Couture” Fashion Performance at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

“Interactive dancing, hip hop, jazz, so it’s going to be an exciting way to depict fashion,” said Clearwater Vice Mayor and fashion designer Lina Teixeira, whose designs will be headlining the show.

Teixeira wanted to do something special to help the Clearwater Marine Aquarium rebuild after Hurricanes Helene and Milton caused an estimated $2.5 million in damage.

“Right after the hurricanes happened all the elected officials, all the city leadership, we went touring around and looked at all the losses and the damages,” said Teixeira. “Having the Clearwater Marine Aquarium be one of those entities that suffered so much it was just heart-wrenching, it really was, they play an important role in our city, our community and in our marine life.”

Besides donating her own designs for the cause, Teixeira thought it would be great to get local students involved. After all, the aquarium is known for its youth programs and field trips.

Many of these Clearwater High School students grew up going to the aquarium.

WFTS

“It feels really nice to be able to have my fashion design in the show and be able to raise money with something I love to do,” said student Emily Abila.

“A lot of people aren’t able to visit the beach often or go to places where you can visit marine animals so it’s a great way for people to connect with these creatures,” said student Zarey Perez.

“I was like really sad because it just brought back memories like when you go back you see the dolphins, and the manatees, the turtles,” said student Yasmin Franco Cruz.

Hoffman has lived in Clearwater her whole life and graduated from Clearwater High School. She is so proud to see her students so excited to use their talents to help restore such an important part of their community.

“It’s been an honor to watch that aquarium begin as a small dream and then kind of blow up into this movie that all your friends are extras in with Dolphin Tale," said Hoffman. "Now I drive past it, I’m like, ‘oh my God this is like an actual tourist destination,’ that is truly impacting our gulf in a positive way and helping to rebuild ecosystems and help rehabilitate animals, we’re just really lucky to be a part of this ride."

For more information on the fundraiser and buying tickets, go to this link