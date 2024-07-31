Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | August 2-4

Back-to-school events, Lakeland Flying Tigers and free things to do
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 2-4), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (8/2)

Acoustic Night with CJ Field

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 1001 West Cass Street, Tampa
Cost: $15-$50
Info: The Grammy-nominated songwriter shares the story of the songs he's written for other artists and performs a mix of original songs and covers.

Blue October, Switchfoot & Matt Nathanson

When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 1001 West Cass Street, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the artists take the stage at The BayCare Sound during the "Help From My Friends" tour.

Things to do this Saturday (8/3)

Fresh Market at Wiregrass

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 28211 Paseo Drive, Suite 100, Wesley Chapel
Cost: Free
Info: Find locally-grown produce, plants, fresh herbs and more at this outdoor market.

Jeezy at The Ritz Ybor

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 1503 E 7th Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: The performer will take the stage in Ybor for his Playlist Concert Series.

West Ham United FC vs. Crystal Palace FC

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: West Ham United’s men’s first-team squad visits Florida for the first time in the club’s history.

Night Sip + Shop

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City
Cost: Free
Info: Shop local businesses set up around Keel Farms.

17th Annual Back to School Fair

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 250 Westshore Plaza, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: This annual celebration of the start of the school year will give away free backpacks to the first 1,000 kids in line.

Things to do this Sunday (8/4)

Florida Penguin Back to School Bash

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 2300 Grand Cypress Drive, Lutz
Cost: Free
Info: Stock up on all the supplies you need and pre-register your kids for a free backpack.

Flying Tigers Polk County Day

When: 12 p.m.
Where: 2301 Lakeland Hills Boulevard, Lakeland
Cost: Free for Polk County residents, all other ticket info here
Info: Watch the Lakeland Flying Tigers take on the Tampa Tarpons with free admission for Polk County residents.

Multiday events

"Showstoppers" at The Straz

When: Friday and Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. Friday
Where: 1010 N WC MacInnes Place, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Performers take their favorite musical theater songs and reinterpret and reimagine them through a fresh perspective.

Vintage Marché

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 9 a.m.
Where: 2906 34th Street South, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: The monthly market will feature vintage wares and apparel from all over the country.

TNA Presents IMPACT

When: Friday and Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. Friday
Where: 4800 U.S. 301, Tampa
Cost: $10-$75
Info: Total Nonstop Action returns to Tampa for two nights of wrestling events.

