Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | August 2-4

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 2-4), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (8/2)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 1001 West Cass Street, Tampa

Cost: $15-$50

Info: The Grammy-nominated songwriter shares the story of the songs he's written for other artists and performs a mix of original songs and covers.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 1001 West Cass Street, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the artists take the stage at The BayCare Sound during the "Help From My Friends" tour.

Things to do this Saturday (8/3)

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 28211 Paseo Drive, Suite 100, Wesley Chapel

Cost: Free

Info: Find locally-grown produce, plants, fresh herbs and more at this outdoor market.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 1503 E 7th Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: The performer will take the stage in Ybor for his Playlist Concert Series.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: West Ham United’s men’s first-team squad visits Florida for the first time in the club’s history.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City

Cost: Free

Info: Shop local businesses set up around Keel Farms.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 250 Westshore Plaza, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: This annual celebration of the start of the school year will give away free backpacks to the first 1,000 kids in line.

Things to do this Sunday (8/4)

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 2300 Grand Cypress Drive, Lutz

Cost: Free

Info: Stock up on all the supplies you need and pre-register your kids for a free backpack.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 2301 Lakeland Hills Boulevard, Lakeland

Cost: Free for Polk County residents, all other ticket info here

Info: Watch the Lakeland Flying Tigers take on the Tampa Tarpons with free admission for Polk County residents.

Multiday events

When: Friday and Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. Friday

Where: 1010 N WC MacInnes Place, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Performers take their favorite musical theater songs and reinterpret and reimagine them through a fresh perspective.

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 9 a.m.

Where: 2906 34th Street South, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: The monthly market will feature vintage wares and apparel from all over the country.

When: Friday and Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. Friday

Where: 4800 U.S. 301, Tampa

Cost: $10-$75

Info: Total Nonstop Action returns to Tampa for two nights of wrestling events.