Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | August 2-4

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 2-4), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (8/2)
Acoustic Night with CJ Field
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 1001 West Cass Street, Tampa
Cost: $15-$50
Info: The Grammy-nominated songwriter shares the story of the songs he's written for other artists and performs a mix of original songs and covers.
Blue October, Switchfoot & Matt Nathanson
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 1001 West Cass Street, Tampa
Cost:
Info: Watch the artists take the stage at The BayCare Sound during the "Help From My Friends" tour.
Things to do this Saturday (8/3)
Fresh Market at Wiregrass
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 28211 Paseo Drive, Suite 100, Wesley Chapel
Cost: Free
Info: Find locally-grown produce, plants, fresh herbs and more at this outdoor market.
Jeezy at The Ritz Ybor
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 1503 E 7th Avenue, Tampa
Cost:
Info: The performer will take the stage in Ybor for his Playlist Concert Series.
West Ham United FC vs. Crystal Palace FC
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost:
Info: West Ham United’s men’s first-team squad visits Florida for the first time in the club’s history.
Night Sip + Shop
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City
Cost: Free
Info: Shop local businesses set up around Keel Farms.
17th Annual Back to School Fair
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 250 Westshore Plaza, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: This annual celebration of the start of the school year will give away free backpacks to the first 1,000 kids in line.
Things to do this Sunday (8/4)
Florida Penguin Back to School Bash
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 2300 Grand Cypress Drive, Lutz
Cost: Free
Info: Stock up on all the supplies you need and pre-register your kids for a free backpack.
Flying Tigers Polk County Day
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 2301 Lakeland Hills Boulevard, Lakeland
Cost: Free for Polk County residents
Info: Watch the Lakeland Flying Tigers take on the Tampa Tarpons with free admission for Polk County residents.
Multiday events
"Showstoppers" at The Straz
When: Friday and Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. Friday
Where: 1010 N WC MacInnes Place, Tampa
Cost:
Info: Performers take their favorite musical theater songs and reinterpret and reimagine them through a fresh perspective.
Vintage Marché
When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 9 a.m.
Where: 2906 34th Street South, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: The monthly market will feature vintage wares and apparel from all over the country.
TNA Presents IMPACT
When: Friday and Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. Friday
Where: 4800 U.S. 301, Tampa
Cost: $10-$75
Info: Total Nonstop Action returns to Tampa for two nights of wrestling events.