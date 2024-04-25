Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | April 26-28

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 26-28), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (4/26)
Heart & Cheap Trick at Amalie Arena
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees perform all their classic hits live.
Gimme Gimme Disco
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 14802 North Nebraska Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $15
Info: Get your groove on at this dance party that celebrates ABBA and the disco era.
Out of the Box Improv
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 263 West Central Avenue, Winter Haven
Cost: $10
Info: Watch this local comedy troupe bring improv to the Historic Ritz Theatre.
Things to do this Saturday (4/27)
Fashion Funds the Cure
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 6499 N Falkenburg Road, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: This event gives children battling cancer the experience of a lifetime on the runway while raising funds and awareness for pediatric cancer research.
St. Pete Italian Festival
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 600 2nd Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate Italian culture with cuisine, dancing and more for a day of family fun.
Spring Farmers Market
When: 8 a.m.
Where: 2514 Leaning Pine Lane, Plant City
Cost: Free
Info: Shop handcrafted goods, farm fresh produce and eggs and even a U-Pick garden at this local market.
De Soto Grand Parade
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Manatee Ave West, Bradenton
Cost: Free
Info: One of the largest and oldest parades in the Southeastern US will feature illuminated floats, beads and more.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Florida Panthers at the Amalie Arena.
Things to do this Sunday (4/28)
Uni-Tea Dance
When: 4 p.m.
Where: 2201 1st Avenue South, St. Petersburg
Cost: $25-$50
Info: An event full of music, art, food, drink, and performance that aims to create stronger alliances within the LGBTQ+ communities.
Multiday events
Dade City Sunflower Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.
Where: 17143 Lake Iola Road, Dade City
Cost: $9-$12
Info: U-Pick sunflowers abound at this event, which will also feature a hayride, petting zoo and more.
Vintage Roost Market
When: All weekend, starting at 9 a.m.
Where: East 7th Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: This massive vintage market will feature all kinds of antique wares, from furniture to clothing.
Breakaway Music Festival
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Artists headlining this traveling music festival include Zedd, Illenium and Sofi Tukker.
Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.
Where: 735 Dodecanese Boulevard, Tarpon Springs
Cost: Free
Info: Shop handmade ceramics, plants, photography, paintings and homemade soap from local vendors.