Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | April 26-28

Heart, Dade City Sunflower Festival and free things to do
Posted at 1:22 PM, Apr 25, 2024
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 26-28), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (4/26)

Heart & Cheap Trick at Amalie Arena

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees perform all their classic hits live.

Gimme Gimme Disco

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 14802 North Nebraska Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $15
Info: Get your groove on at this dance party that celebrates ABBA and the disco era.

Out of the Box Improv

When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 263 West Central Avenue, Winter Haven
Cost: $10
Info: Watch this local comedy troupe bring improv to the Historic Ritz Theatre.

Things to do this Saturday (4/27)

Fashion Funds the Cure

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 6499 N Falkenburg Road, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: This event gives children battling cancer the experience of a lifetime on the runway while raising funds and awareness for pediatric cancer research.

St. Pete Italian Festival

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 600 2nd Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Celebrate Italian culture with cuisine, dancing and more for a day of family fun.

Spring Farmers Market

When: 8 a.m.
Where: 2514 Leaning Pine Lane, Plant City
Cost: Free
Info: Shop handcrafted goods, farm fresh produce and eggs and even a U-Pick garden at this local market.

De Soto Grand Parade

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Manatee Ave West, Bradenton
Cost: Free
Info: One of the largest and oldest parades in the Southeastern US will feature illuminated floats, beads and more.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Florida Panthers at the Amalie Arena.

Things to do this Sunday (4/28)

Uni-Tea Dance

When: 4 p.m.
Where: 2201 1st Avenue South, St. Petersburg
Cost: $25-$50
Info: An event full of music, art, food, drink, and performance that aims to create stronger alliances within the LGBTQ+ communities.

Multiday events

Dade City Sunflower Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.
Where: 17143 Lake Iola Road, Dade City
Cost: $9-$12
Info: U-Pick sunflowers abound at this event, which will also feature a hayride, petting zoo and more.

Vintage Roost Market

When: All weekend, starting at 9 a.m.
Where: East 7th Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: This massive vintage market will feature all kinds of antique wares, from furniture to clothing.

Breakaway Music Festival

When: Friday and Saturday
Where: 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Artists headlining this traveling music festival include Zedd, Illenium and Sofi Tukker.

Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.
Where: 735 Dodecanese Boulevard, Tarpon Springs
Cost: Free
Info: Shop handmade ceramics, plants, photography, paintings and homemade soap from local vendors.

