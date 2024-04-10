Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | April 12-14

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 12-14), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (4/12)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 4801 East Fowler Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $35

Info: A casual paint night with MOSI’s award-winning artist, who will guide you step-by-step through a themed painting while you sip complimentary wine.

When: 6:50 p.m.

Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: Click here for ticket info

Info: Watch the Rays take on the Giants at Tropicana Field.

Things to do this Saturday (4/13)

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 719 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Check out the opening reception of an exhibition that showcases up-and-coming local visual artists.

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 2514 Leaning Pine Lane, Plant City

Cost: Free

Info: This market will have a petting farm, handcrafted goods, farm fresh produce and eggs, a U-Pick garden and more.

When: 3 p.m.

Things to do this Sunday (4/14)

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 701 West Lime Street, Lakeland

Cost: Free

Info: Kids can enjoy temporary tattoos, go on virtual reality rides, and get their faces painted while parents are able to explore fun programs for this upcoming summer.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, starting at 8 p.m. on Friday

Where: 701 Bayshore Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg

Cost: Click here for ticket info

Info: Get ready for a weekend full of blues music with a lineup of artists, including Grace Potter, Larkin Poe and more.

When: All weekend, starting at 9 a.m. on Friday

Where: 1301 South Frontage Road, Plant City

Cost: $5 per pound

Info: Wish Farms is opening its field to the public for a weekend of blueberry picking.

When: Friday and Saturday, starting at 5 p.m.

Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover

Cost: $35

Info: Cowboys and cowgirls from all around the southeast region are saddling up for two days of bull riding, bronco busting, barrel racing, calf roping, team roping and bulldogging.

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 5 p.m.

Where: 6436 Broad Street, Brooksville

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy fun rides, wacky foods and a demolition derby at this annual fair.