Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | April 12-14

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 12-14), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (4/12)
Uncorked Creativity - Paint and Sip at MOSI
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 4801 East Fowler Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $35
Info: A casual paint night with MOSI’s award-winning artist, who will guide you step-by-step through a themed painting while you sip complimentary wine.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. San Francisco Giants
When: 6:50 p.m.
Where: 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
Cost: Click here for ticket info
Info: Watch the Rays take on the Giants at Tropicana Field.
Things to do this Saturday (4/13)
Fresh Squeezed 8: Emerging Artists in Florida
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 719 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Check out the opening reception of an exhibition that showcases up-and-coming local visual artists.
Spring Farmer's Market
When: 8 a.m.
Where: 2514 Leaning Pine Lane, Plant City
Cost: Free
Info: This market will have a petting farm, handcrafted goods, farm fresh produce and eggs, a U-Pick garden and more.
Things to do this Sunday (4/14)
Lakeland KidFest & Camp Fair
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 701 West Lime Street, Lakeland
Cost: Free
Info: Kids can enjoy temporary tattoos, go on virtual reality rides, and get their faces painted while parents are able to explore fun programs for this upcoming summer.
Multiday events
Tampa Bay Blues Festival
When: All weekend, starting at 8 p.m. on Friday
Where: 701 Bayshore Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg
Cost: Click here for ticket info
Info: Get ready for a weekend full of blues music with a lineup of artists, including Grace Potter, Larkin Poe and more.
Wish Farms Blueberry U-Pick
When: All weekend, starting at 9 a.m. on Friday
Where: 1301 South Frontage Road, Plant City
Cost: $5 per pound
Info: Wish Farms is opening its field to the public for a weekend of blueberry picking.
2024 Tampa Bay Rodeo and Family Festival
When: Friday and Saturday, starting at 5 p.m.
Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover
Cost: $35
Info: Cowboys and cowgirls from all around the southeast region are saddling up for two days of bull riding, bronco busting, barrel racing, calf roping, team roping and bulldogging.
Hernando County Fair
When: All weekend, starting Friday at 5 p.m.
Where: 6436 Broad Street, Brooksville
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy fun rides, wacky foods and a demolition derby at this annual fair.