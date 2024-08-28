Things to do in Tampa Bay this Labor Day weekend | August 30-September 2

If you're looking for something fun to do this Labor Day weekend (August 30-September 2), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (8/30)

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 1606 West Snow Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $30

Info: Enjoy bottomless rosé with lunch while listening to a live DJ.

Things to do this Saturday (8/31)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 1913 N Nebraska Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $30-$40

Info: Spend the evening celebrating Irish culture, featuring Celtic music and dance.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 3101 Beach Boulevard S, Gulfport

Cost: Free

Info: Browse art, listen to live music, check out street performers and enjoy food at this annual festival.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the Bulls take on the Wildcats at Raymond James Stadium.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 10930 Endeavour Way, Seminole

Cost: Free

Info: Show off your knowledge of the cult classic film "Beetlejuice" at this fun trivia night.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 1812 N 17th Street, Tampa

Cost: $25

Info: Watch an array of acts perform at this one-day music festival.

When: All weekend, starting 7 p.m. on Friday

Where: 810 E Skagway Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $25

Info: Watch multiple acts perform at this annual grassroots hip-hop festival.

Things to do this Sunday (9/1)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 North, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the Grammy-winning band perform live at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 5010 81st Avenue North, Pinellas Park

Cost: $15-$20

Info: Bring out the whole family for a day of fun, including bounce houses, face painting and local food trucks.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 1602 W. Swann Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Shop local vendors selling handmade wares, fresh produce and more.

Things to do this Labor Day (9/2)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 5223 Orient Road, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the Grammy-winning singer perform all her hits live.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 5621 Harney Road, Tampa

Cost: $20

Info: The West Central Florida Labor Council will host this fun event full of games, food and more.

Multiday events

When: Saturday through Monday, 11 a.m.

Where: 20025 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores

Cost: Free

Info: Play games and enjoy food and drink specials at Caddy's Labor Day celebration.