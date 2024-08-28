Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this Labor Day weekend | August 30-September 2

Labor Day celebrations, Gulfport GeckoFest and free things to do
Posted
and last updated

If you're looking for something fun to do this Labor Day weekend (August 30-September 2), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (8/30)

Rosé Friday at Meat Market

When: 12 p.m.
Where: 1606 West Snow Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $30
Info: Enjoy bottomless rosé with lunch while listening to a live DJ.

Things to do this Saturday (8/31)

A Celtic Summer Night

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 1913 N Nebraska Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $30-$40
Info: Spend the evening celebrating Irish culture, featuring Celtic music and dance.

Gulfport GeckoFest

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 3101 Beach Boulevard S, Gulfport
Cost: Free
Info: Browse art, listen to live music, check out street performers and enjoy food at this annual festival.

South Florida Bulls vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Bulls take on the Wildcats at Raymond James Stadium.

Beetlejuice Trivia

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 10930 Endeavour Way, Seminole
Cost: Free
Info: Show off your knowledge of the cult classic film "Beetlejuice" at this fun trivia night.

Scary Neighbor Festival

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 1812 N 17th Street, Tampa
Cost: $25
Info: Watch an array of acts perform at this one-day music festival.

Tampa Beat Weekend

When: All weekend, starting 7 p.m. on Friday
Where: 810 E Skagway Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $25
Info: Watch multiple acts perform at this annual grassroots hip-hop festival.

Things to do this Sunday (9/1)

Imagine Dragons at the Florida State Fairgrounds

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 North, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Grammy-winning band perform live at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Suncoast Kid's Extravaganza

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 5010 81st Avenue North, Pinellas Park
Cost: $15-$20
Info: Bring out the whole family for a day of fun, including bounce houses, face painting and local food trucks.

Hyde Park Fresh Market

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 1602 W. Swann Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Shop local vendors selling handmade wares, fresh produce and more.

Things to do this Labor Day (9/2)

Meghan Trainor at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 5223 Orient Road, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Grammy-winning singer perform all her hits live.

Labor Day Picnic

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 5621 Harney Road, Tampa

Cost: $20

Info: The West Central Florida Labor Council will host this fun event full of games, food and more.

Multiday events

Labor Day Weekend Celebration

When: Saturday through Monday, 11 a.m.
Where: 20025 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores
Cost: Free
Info: Play games and enjoy food and drink specials at Caddy's Labor Day celebration.

