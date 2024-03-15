Watch Now
The Kielbasa Bus rolls through Tampa Bay grilling up authentic Polish cuisine

Food truck serves homemade latkes, pierogies, sausages and more
Sean Daly
Posted at 5:39 AM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 05:51:31-04

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Mark Kowalski put a hold on his engineering degree...and fired up the Kielbasa Bus.

"Everyone can eat a cheeseburger, but not everyone knows what kielbasa and pierogies are," he says. "I want everyone in the nation to know what they are."

In a colorfully decorated food truck, Mark, partner Jason Gerlack, and a passionate crew sell freshly made Polish delights.

"My uncle makes the kielbasa in Chicago, so it's all homemade family recipes," Mark says.

There are also potato latkes and apple sauce, plus all manner of deliciously stuffed pierogies.

For the next week, the Kielbasa Bus will be parked at the Chasco Fiesta event in New Port Richey.

To find out where the Kielbasa Bus will be next, go here.

