Where to celebrate National Margarita Day in Tampa Bay

Bartaco (Hyde Park) - Bartaco is celebrating with their signature Bartaco margarita and they have some big surprises in store. They also have an exclusive Snapchat filter to celebrate with. From smoked pineapple to matcha green tea––they’re muddling and mixing a bundle of bold new flavors—all just as satisfying as the classic Bartaco margarita we know and love.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop - Time to get Fuzzy! Grab $1 margs all day for National Margarita Day. Or, looking to get a head start on your summer bod? Try a skinny marg! $5 El Jimador Fresh Margaritas. You can also order delicious nachos while you booze for just $4.99.
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas - Miguelitos is serving up 50% off house margaritas from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. You can also grab a free -5 degree infused tequila shot with the purchase of a signature margarita.
Prost Kitchen + Bar - Sip, sip, hooray! Prost Kitchen will be crafting $3 margaritas all day on Thursday.