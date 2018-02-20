Where to celebrate National Margarita Day in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - You may not be wasting away in Margaritaville on Feb. 22, but because this is National Margarita Day, you at least have an excuse to celebrate with one.

Frozen or on the rocks? Salt or no salt? Call some friends and enjoy this national "holiday" at one of the following Tampa Bay locations offering margarita specials:

Bahama Breeze Island Grille - Bahama Breeze is offering their Bahama Breeze Classic Margarita for $2.22 all day as their National Margarita Day special.

Bartaco (Hyde Park) - Bartaco is celebrating with their signature Bartaco margarita and they have some big surprises in store. They also have an exclusive Snapchat filter to celebrate with. From smoked pineapple to matcha green tea––they’re muddling and mixing a bundle of bold new flavors—all just as satisfying as the classic Bartaco margarita we know and love.

Besito Mexican Restaurant (Tampa) - Besito is offering classic and frozen margaritas for $5.

Cantina Laredo (Wesley Chapel) - Celebrate National Margarita Day with a Perfect Patrón 'Rita made with Patrón Silver and Patrón Citrónge Orange for only $8!

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop - Time to get Fuzzy! Grab $1 margs all day for National Margarita Day. Or, looking to get a head start on your summer bod? Try a skinny marg! $5 El Jimador Fresh Margaritas. You can also order delicious nachos while you booze for just $4.99.

Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas - Miguelitos is serving up 50% off house margaritas from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. You can also grab a free -5 degree infused tequila shot with the purchase of a signature margarita.

Prost Kitchen + Bar - Sip, sip, hooray! Prost Kitchen will be crafting $3 margaritas all day on Thursday.

Tampa Joe's - Tampa - Tampa Joe's is offering house margaritas for $2.22.

Want to share another margarita special with us? Email webteam@wfts.com with all the info.

