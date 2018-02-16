Toy Story Land to open in Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in June

Calling all "Toy Story" fans! Get ready to go to infinity and beyond this summer! The highly-anticipated toy-filled land inspired by "Toy Story" films, is set to open in Disney World's Hollywood Studios on June 30, 2018.

Get ready for something big! Toy Story Land is opening on June 30th at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. pic.twitter.com/l74VDrbNU3 — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) February 16, 2018

When the park officially opens, guests will feel like they've "shrunk" to the size of a toy as they play with Woody, Jessie, Buzz and Andy's other toys in Andy's backyard.

The special land will feature a Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster, Alien Swirling Saucers, Toy Story Mania! and more!

Guests can grab a snack at Woody's lunch box which looks like Andy's lunch box.

Learn more about the exciting addition to Walt Disney World here.

Kelly Bazzle is the Digital Executive Producer at ABC Action News. Follow Kelly on Twitter.