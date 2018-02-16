Toy Story Land to open in Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in June

Kelly Bazzle
11:54 AM, Feb 16, 2018
Calling all "Toy Story" fans! Get ready to go to infinity and beyond this summer! The highly-anticipated toy-filled land inspired by "Toy Story" films, is set to open in Disney World's Hollywood Studios on June 30, 2018. 

 

 

When the park officially opens, guests will feel like they've "shrunk" to the size of a toy as they play with Woody, Jessie, Buzz and Andy's other toys in Andy's backyard. 

The special land will feature a Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster, Alien Swirling Saucers, Toy Story Mania! and more! 

Guests can grab a snack at Woody's lunch box which looks like Andy's lunch box. 

Learn more about the exciting addition to Walt Disney World here.

