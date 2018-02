TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Kraken CycleBoats are the first ever Pedal-Powered Party Boats in Florida!

Launching in Tampa and St. Petersburg, these easy to pedal boats provide the perfect venue for birthday parties, bachelor(ette) parties, team building/work events, and weekend get-togethers with friends and family.

The 2-hour BYOB experience includes a Captain and 1st Mate, ice for all four on board coolers, souvenir cups, and a sound system compatible with your cell phone!

Both daytime and evening cruises are available.

Tickets start at $35 a person. Click here for more information.

