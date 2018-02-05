Zip on! Empower Adventures is the ideal destination for adrenaline seekers

OLDSMAR, Fla. - Get ready! Get set! Zip line!

Empower Adventures is an exciting way to fly high through 20 acres of the Mobbly Bayou Wilderness Preserve in Oldsmar.

The course offers five different zip lines that range from 400 to 650 feet long. The average speed is 15 to 20 mph, but depending on which line you’re on and the wind speed, you can reach up 30 mph!

The highest tower that you glide from stands 60 feet in the air. But this place isn’t just about zip lining, it also hosts half a dozen aerial obstacle courses.

From a 200-foot long suspension bridge to a swinging log and leap of faith, adventure seekers are sure to catch an adrenaline rush.

“When people do this for the first time, they can be very nervous,” said Calvin Joustra, operations manager. “But guides help them find the courage to take the first step off. When guests conquer their fears and finish the course with a huge smile on their face, it’s the perfect day for me.”

About Empower Adventures

1. Book ahead:

You can sign up ahead of time at zipontampabay.com.

2. Limits:

Children between the ages of 7 to 15 must be accompanied by an adult and weigh a minimum of 70 lbs and be over 42’ tall. The maximum weight is 270 lbs for people under 5’10” and above.

3. Prices:

Zip Line Canopy Tour (5 zip lines without obstacle courses) 11 and under = $64 Adults = $69 Seniors and military = $64]

obstacle courses) Extreme Zip Tour (5 zip lines with obstacle courses) 11 and under = $84 Adults = $89 Seniors and military = $84

obstacle courses)

4. Scenery:

With a spectacular view of the Bay and the Mobbly Bayou, you can even see downtown Tampa and St. Petersburg on a clear day from the course. Be on the lookout for wildlife as well!

5. The guides:

According to Joustra, the guides are what makes the experience. They are fun, energetic, encouraging and knowledgeable. Willing to work with you to find that two seconds of courage.

Empower Adventures is located at 423 Lafayette Blvd., Oldsmar, Florida 34677.

