The Lights Fest will bring thousands of sky lanterns to Tampa Bay

DADE CITY, Fla. - What happens when you combine thousands of families, friends and foodies, with live music, dancing, and an eruption of sky lanterns? – Welcome to The Lights Fest.

Thousands of lanterns will light up the night sky in Dade City on February 24.

The Lights Fest will feature live music, food trucks and lanterns you can light and set free into the sky.

According to the event, it's dedicated to leaving a positive impact on the environment and everyone who attends the event.

The festival will have a dedicated cleanup crew waiting in the landing zone, whose focus is collecting lanterns after the event. All events are strategically located outside of populated areas where there is open space. The lanterns used are for low flight and landing-site predictability.

Story: World's largest bounce house coming to Tampa Bay March 9-11

After the festival, a large cleaning crew will pick up the lanterns. The lanterns used are 100 percent biodegradable, so in the rare chance that they miss one, they are designed to quickly disintegrate. The Lights Fest has a “Leave No Trace Policy” which makes sure that venues look the same after they leave as they did before they arrived.

Once you arrive, make your way on over to a check-in tent. Though this is a relaxed event, you will want to grab a spot next to one of the Tiki torches by the stage before you go wandering about with your family and friends. There will be plenty of space, but it is first come, first serve.

Story: Your go-to guide for the 2018 Florida State Fair

Around twilight, the fun begins. You can experience live entertainment, music for the whole family, dancing, as well as local artists.

Did you bring a gaggle of kids? Great! They have kid-friendly activities like face painting and bouncy houses to keep them busy.

Specific instructions will be given during the event on how to unpack, and light your lanterns. We, like you, are always antsy to launch the lanterns. Please keep in mind that the launch is 100 percent contingent upon the ‘Okay’ from the local fire authorities.

Story: Zip on! Empower Adventures is the ideal destination for adrenaline seekers

Dade City’s festival will be located at Little Everglades Events, 17951 Hamilton Road, Dade City, Florida 33523.

Tickets now start at $45. Click here for more information.

——