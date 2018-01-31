Your go-to guide for the 2018 Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. - The 2018 Florida State Fair will open on Thursday, February 8 with plenty of new rides, exhibits and, of course, fair food. (Because you can't miss out on the fair food!)

There is a lot to enjoy at the Florida State Fair including all the tasty fried food, over 100 midway rides and games, live entertainment, equestrian shows and animal displays.

The Dennis Lee Band, Kazual Band, Fuel on Fire and others will headline the live music lineup.

Here is a list of some things you can do at this year's Fair:

Enjoy the performing sea lions, canines and bears at the Sea Lion Splash, K-9s in Flight and Welde Big Bear Shows.

Pet a giraffe at the Giraffe Park Exotic Menagerie tent.

Use a nectar-soaked sponge to feed a butterfly at the Butterfly Experience in the Agriculture Hall of Fame building.

Hollywood Racing Pigs - Watch Kim Kardashi-ham and Notorious PIG race for the gold medal! This amazing show uses audience members as the cheer squad and introduces fun competition the whole family can enjoy at the Florida State Fair.

Fly in the original Batcopter from the 1966 T.V. Series and Movie BATMAN! There was only 1 Batcopter and this is it! The Batcopter is Piloted by AirShow Pilot Capt. Eugene A. Nock, A.T.P. and has over 10,000 hours of Safe Flight Time. A Tour in the Batcopter is Life time Opportunity! All Ages from 1 - 100+, may Fly in the BATCOPTER! Making Family Memories... Usually 2 Passengers take to the Sky's together for a flight in the Batcopter!

Watch the death-defying globe of death, aerial entertainers, horse shows and clowns perform in the fabulous Hollywood Circus under the red and white Big Top.

Witness the miracle of life occurring as mother cows give birth to calves in the Mooternity Ward.

Create a new tradition of fun and memories that can last a lifetime with family and friends.

The Florida State Fair is open February 8 - 19 at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.

Monday through Thursday the gates will open at 10:00 a.m. with the Midway opening at 1:00 p.m. Admission gates will close between 9:00 and 9:30 p.m.

Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and President's Day the gates will open at 9:00 a.m. with the Midway opening at 10:00 a.m. Admission gates will close between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m.

The Midway will close approximately 90 minutes after the admission gates close, weather permitting.

Adults (12 & up) - $9 in advance, $11 Monday - Thursday at the gate, $13 Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the gate

Children (6-11) $5 in advance, $6 Monday - Thursday at the gate, $7 Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the gate

Senior (55+) $7 in advance, $9 at the gate only on February 13-17

Children ages 5 and under are free

Any Day Ride Armband - $30 in advance, $35 at the gate (any day of the fair)

To purchase admission tickets and armbands, visit any Publix in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties.

You can purchase tickets at the Fair box office, online at www.FloridaStateFair.com, or by calling (800) 345-3247.

For a complete schedule of fair events, visit www.FloridaStateFair.com.

