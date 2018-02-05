World's largest bounce house coming to Tampa Bay March 9-11

Zack Perry
2:59 PM, Feb 5, 2018
1 hour ago

The world’s largest bounce house is making its way to Tampa Bay! The Big Bounce America is bringing 10,000-square-feet of inflatable fun to Keystone Park and Recreation Center in Odessa, Florida. This magical, candy-colored inflatable castle features slides, obstacle courses, basketball hoops, foam pits and much more!

Credit: The Big Bounce America

Credit: The Big Bounce America
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - The world’s largest bounce house is making its way to Tampa Bay!

The Big Bounce America is bringing 10,000-square-feet of inflatable fun to Keystone Park and Recreation Center in Odessa, Florida. 

Story: Broadway musical 'Hamilton' coming to The Straz in February 2019

This magical, candy-colored inflatable castle features slides, obstacle courses, basketball hoops, foam pits and much more! 

The bounce house even turns into a dance floor with lights and a DJ.  After 6 p.m., the course becomes an ‘adults only’ bounce party! 

You can check it out March 9-11. 

Story: Your go-to guide for the 2018 Florida State Fair

Tickets are selling fast, so make sure to grab yours early! Click here for more information.

———

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top