World's largest bounce house coming to Tampa Bay March 9-11

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - The world’s largest bounce house is making its way to Tampa Bay!

The Big Bounce America is bringing 10,000-square-feet of inflatable fun to Keystone Park and Recreation Center in Odessa, Florida.

Story: Broadway musical 'Hamilton' coming to The Straz in February 2019

This magical, candy-colored inflatable castle features slides, obstacle courses, basketball hoops, foam pits and much more!

The bounce house even turns into a dance floor with lights and a DJ. After 6 p.m., the course becomes an ‘adults only’ bounce party!

You can check it out March 9-11.

Story: Your go-to guide for the 2018 Florida State Fair

Tickets are selling fast, so make sure to grab yours early! Click here for more information.

———