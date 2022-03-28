Sample delicious cuisine and drinks at Taste of South Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The 16th Annual Taste of South Tampa is back on Sunday, April 3. This event features unlimited food and beverage samples, a beer garden, live entertainment, give-aways, prizes and more!
Taste of South Tampa will run from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Tampa Garden Club, located at 2629 Bayshore Boulevard. Attendees can enjoy the following local restaurants at the event:
- Bocelli Modern Italian
- Bolay Bold Fresh Kitchen
- Luv Child
- Meanchi's Peruvian Inspired Sandwiches
- Stuffed Ballz
- The Shred 813
- Blue Ice Vodka
- Chicken Salad Chick
- Cru Cellars
- District South Kitchen & Craft
- Flames Indian Cuisine
- Green Spoon Co.
- Hotel Haya
- Kahwa Coffee
- Kombi Keg Tampa
- Little Leon
- Maria Anez Catering
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- OddFellows Ice Cream Co.
- Oooh So Good, LLC
- Outback Steakhouse
- PRP Wine
- Taco Dirty
- Water+Flour
- Cheese Please - VIP only
- Vino Ghvino 21 - VIP only
- Shake Shack - VIP only
- Ava Tampa - VIP only
- 7th + Grove Hospitality - VIP only
- Joe and Son's Olive Oils - VIP only
- Forbici - VIP only
General admission tickets are $50, but children 10 and under get in free. Tickets must be purchased online and will not be available at the door.
VIP tickets, which include early access to the event at 12:30 p.m., an air-conditioned indoor space, a swag bag, and additional food and beverage options, are currently sold out. However, you can enter our contest below for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets.
CONTEST | Enter to win VIP admission to Taste of South Tampa
Keep in mind, guests under 18 years of age must be accompanied by someone 21 or older. Limited parking is available at Tampa Garden Club, so make sure to arrive early or opt for a ride sharing service. This event will take place rain or shine.