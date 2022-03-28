Sample delicious cuisine and drinks at Taste of South Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The 16th Annual Taste of South Tampa is back on Sunday, April 3. This event features unlimited food and beverage samples, a beer garden, live entertainment, give-aways, prizes and more!

Taste of South Tampa will run from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Tampa Garden Club, located at 2629 Bayshore Boulevard. Attendees can enjoy the following local restaurants at the event:



Bocelli Modern Italian

Bolay Bold Fresh Kitchen

Luv Child

Meanchi's Peruvian Inspired Sandwiches

Stuffed Ballz

The Shred 813

Blue Ice Vodka

Chicken Salad Chick

Cru Cellars

District South Kitchen & Craft

Flames Indian Cuisine

Green Spoon Co.

Hotel Haya

Kahwa Coffee

Kombi Keg Tampa

Little Leon

Maria Anez Catering

Nothing Bundt Cakes

OddFellows Ice Cream Co.

Oooh So Good, LLC

Outback Steakhouse

PRP Wine

Taco Dirty

Water+Flour

Cheese Please - VIP only

Vino Ghvino 21 - VIP only

Shake Shack - VIP only

Ava Tampa - VIP only

7th + Grove Hospitality - VIP only

Joe and Son's Olive Oils - VIP only

Forbici - VIP only

General admission tickets are $50, but children 10 and under get in free. Tickets must be purchased online and will not be available at the door.

VIP tickets, which include early access to the event at 12:30 p.m., an air-conditioned indoor space, a swag bag, and additional food and beverage options, are currently sold out. However, you can enter our contest below for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets.

CONTEST | Enter to win VIP admission to Taste of South Tampa

Keep in mind, guests under 18 years of age must be accompanied by someone 21 or older. Limited parking is available at Tampa Garden Club, so make sure to arrive early or opt for a ride sharing service. This event will take place rain or shine.