Luv Child is a tropical getaway in SoHo Tampa

TAMPA, Fla.—If you’re searching for a tropical disco paradise in Tampa, look no further than Luv Child on South Howard.

Love Child is a Latin-Cuban concept from Ciccio Restaurant Group. The décor is colorful and funky, keeping in tune with its Latin and 70s theme.

They offer plant-based, vegan and gluten-free options; choose from plates and combos with rice, beans and your choice of protein, as well as sandwiches and burritos. The Big Papi comes highly recommended as one of the fan favorite sandwiches, made with crispy mojo pork, yellow peppers, garlic aioli and poblano queso.

Luv Child also has an all-day coffee cart, where guests can enjoy cappuccinos, drip coffee, iced coffee, espressos and more. They have even incorporated their fresh coffee into some of their specialty cocktails, like the Cuban X-press-O Martini or the Peanut Butter Pick Me Up Old Fashioned.

You can also enjoy frozen cocktails by the pitcher, like margaritas and pina coladas. You can find the full food and cocktail menu here.

The restaurant offers specials throughout the week, like Happy Hour every day from 3 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., ladies night specials on Thursdays after 5 p.m., and $2 tacos on Tuesdays. They also recently launched a Drag Brunch in April, which will be held the last Saturday of every month.

At night, the restaurant transitions to more of a bar feel, usually with a DJ and room for dancing.

Luv Child is located at 516 S Howard Ave. There is plenty of indoor and outdoor seating, plus you can call ahead and pick up your order from the take-out window.

