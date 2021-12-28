This New York ice cream company now has a location in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — OddFellows Ice Cream Co. has made it's way from New York to Hyde Park Village! This is the company's first location in Florida.

"We've fallen in love with Tampa. My family has been here for 17 plus years," said Mohan Kumar, one of the co-founders and owners of OddFellows. "It's such a great burgeoning food community."

OddFellows is known for its out-of-the-box flavors and unique takes on the classics. It got it's start in 2013 when Kumar's wife, Holiday, was having pregnancy cravings. He couldn't find savory ice cream for her, so his friend Chef Sam Mason whipped up some pretzel ice cream. Holiday loved it so much that from there, the three of them opened their first location in Brooklyn and have created more than 600 flavors since.

Some of the flavors that have been brought to the Tampa location are Olive Oil, Strawberry Jam, Miso Peanut Butter Brownie, Matcha, Chocotorta (a play on an Argentinian birthday cake with dulce de leche and chocolate) and plenty more.

They also serve sorbet, glueten-free, non-dairy and vegan options, as well as pints of ice cream to go. Check out their seasonal flavors and come back every few months to try something new!

OddFellows is currently collaborating with Willa's in Hyde Park to bring you an Italian Cookie Sundae featuring their Italian Cookie Crumble ice cream topped with Willa's housemade struffoli (deep fried balls of sweet dough).

"People should come check out OddFellows because it's a great experience," said Kumar. "We're gonna have super inventive flavors that you've never had before...and our takes on the classics are second to none. Our Cookies and Cream is everyone's favorite Cookies and Cream, and our Coffee Crunch is the best coffee ice cream you'll try."

OddFellows is located at 1602 W Snow Ave, Tampa. Click here to find a list of current flavors that are available to ship nationwide.