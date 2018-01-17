NHL All-Star Game: Everything you need to know surrounding the big weekend in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. -- The 2018 NHL All-Star game is coming to Tampa and it is bringing a weekend full of events to the Bay Area. Keep in mind, it's also Gasparilla weekend in the Bay Area so things are going to be busy, but fun!

The puck will drop in Amalie Arena at the 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Sunday, January 28 at 3:30 p.m.

Following the game, there will be an NHL All-Star Skills Competition at 7:30 p.m. at Amalie Arena.

There are plenty of FREE fan events throughout the weekend.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, fans can gather in the Amalie Arena Silver Parking Lot and Cotanchobee Park where there will be opportunities to meet the NHL mascots, test your hockey skills in the NHL All-Star Skills Zone, see the NHL trophy showcase and take a photo with the Stanley Cup, and attend meet and greets with NHL players past and present.

The free events will be held during the following times:

Friday, January 26: 5-10pm

5-10pm Saturday, January 27: Noon-11pm

Noon-11pm Sunday, January 28: Noon-3:30pm

The Enterprise NHL All-Star Friday Night event will feature a free concert in Curtis Hixon Park. Kick the weekend off with live music from Fitz and the Tantrums. Get more info here.

On Saturday, Tampa is also hosting the Gasparilla Parade, bringing crowds of more than 200,000 to downtown Tampa. Traffic will be heavy and the NHL is advising all guests arriving that Saturday to arrive before 11 a.m. Otherwise road closures may prevent you from accessing your hotel until after the parade is over. Here is alternative transportation information in Tampa.

On Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. fans can meet and greet the NHL's brightest stars and coolest celebrities as they walk the Red Carpet at Amalie Arena.

During the second intermission of the All-Star game, Kid Rock will perform as the headlining act. Get more info here.