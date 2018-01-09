Free 2018 NHL All-Star Pregame Fan Festival coming to Tampa

Amalie Arena's Silver Parking Lot and Cotanchobee Park will be transformed into a festival offering hockey fans of all ages a myriad of free hockey interactive games, attractions and music; special appearances by current and former NHL All-Star players; the Fourth Annual NHL Mascot Showdown™, a mini-version of the NHL All-Star Game featuring 27 NHL Mascots™; NHL memorabilia and trophy displays including the iconic Stanley Cup®; an exhibition showcasing the history of hockey in Florida; live television and radio broadcasts; a wide assortment of food options; and dozens of other dynamic activities.