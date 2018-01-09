Free 2018 NHL All-Star Pregame Fan Festival coming to Tampa

A free three-day outdoor hockey festival is coming to Tampa for the 2018 NHL All-Star celebration.

The NHL announced that the 2018 NHL All-Star Pregame Fan Festival will kick off on Jan. 26 at Amalie Arena to begin All-Star weekend.

Amalie Arena's Silver Parking Lot and Cotanchobee Park will be transformed into a festival offering hockey fans of all ages a myriad of free hockey interactive games, attractions and music; special appearances by current and former NHL All-Star players; the Fourth Annual NHL Mascot Showdown™, a mini-version of the NHL All-Star Game featuring 27 NHL Mascots™; NHL memorabilia and trophy displays including the iconic Stanley Cup®; an exhibition showcasing the history of hockey in Florida; live television and radio broadcasts; a wide assortment of food options; and dozens of other dynamic activities.

All of the activities are free of charge and a ticket to the actual All-Star Game is not needed.

The Fan Festival runs from:

Friday, Jan. 26: 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27: 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 28: 12:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Tampa was previously chosen as the host city for the 2018 NHL All-Star Game back in May of 2017.