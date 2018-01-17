Kid Rock to headline entertainment for 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Tampa

Fans can hang out and enjoy the free festivities in the Amalie Arena Silver Parking Lot and Cotanchobee Park.
Friday, January 26: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, January 27: Noon to 11 p.m.
Sunday, January 28: Noon to 3:30 p.m.
During these times, fans can meet NHL mascots, test hockey skills in the NHL All-Star Skills Zone, See the NHL Trophy Showcase (you can take a photo with the Stanley Cup), and there will also be a meet and greet with NHL players past and present (your chance to get some autographs).