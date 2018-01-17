Kid Rock to headline entertainment for 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Tampa

The stage is set! Multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter Kid Rock will perform at the 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Tampa at Amalie Arena on Sunday, January 28.

Kid Rock will perform during the second intermission. It's presented by Ticketmaster and will be televised as part of the game broadcast.

Additional Honda NHL All-Star Weekend performers will be announced in the coming days, according to the NHL.

There are a number of Free NHL All-Star Fan events happening throughout Tampa from January 26 to 28. Keep in mind, it's also Gasparilla weekend in the Bay Area.

Fans can hang out and enjoy the free festivities in the Amalie Arena Silver Parking Lot and Cotanchobee Park.

Friday, January 26: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, January 27: Noon to 11 p.m.

Noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, January 28: Noon to 3:30 p.m.

During these times, fans can meet NHL mascots, test hockey skills in the NHL All-Star Skills Zone, See the NHL Trophy Showcase (you can take a photo with the Stanley Cup), and there will also be a meet and greet with NHL players past and present (your chance to get some autographs).