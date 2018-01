As part of NHL All-Star weekend in Tampa, Fitz and the Tantrums will be headlining a free concert at Curtis Hixon Park.

The neo soul/inde pop band will be the main act in the 2018 Enterprise NHL All-Star Friday Night concert.

The NHL and Tampa Bay Sports Commission announced the two hour concert will begin at 8 p.m. and feature additional musical performances and special guest appearances.

RELATED: 2018 NHL All-Star Game coming to Tampa

The event is free and open to the public, with no ticket required for entry.

The city of Tampa is playing host to the 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, which will also include the 2018 NHL All-Star Skills Competition™ on Saturday, Jan. 27 and the 2018 Honda NHL® All-Star Game on Sunday, Jan. 28.