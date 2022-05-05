Watch
LifestyleTaste and See Tampa Bay

Actions

LIST: Cinco de Mayo events happening in Tampa Bay

LIST | Cinco De Mayo deals, events happening in Tampa Bay
WFTS
LIST | Cinco De Mayo deals, events happening in Tampa Bay
Posted at 5:16 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 05:16:24-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Cinco de Mayo is here! The yearly celebration commemorates the Mexican Army's victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

ABC Action News has compiled a list of events happening in the Tampa Bay area to celebrate. Check it out below:

Events:

Local Restaurant Recommendations:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!