Sip on margarita flights at Jotoro Kitchen + Tequila Bar in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — For all the tequila lovers out there, Jotoro Kitchen + Tequila Bar offers margarita and agave flights to satisfy your taste buds.

Located at Sparkman Wharf, Jotoro (pronounced JOE-TORO) opened its doors in November 2020.

"Jotoro...it's a name we made up," said Joe Isidori, chef partner at the restaurant. "I'm Joe, 'toro's the bull—be the bull...We're high energy."

The restaurant offers Tex-Mex cuisine, a fun party vibe and an abundance of tequila options.

Some signature margarita flights include Fast & Furious (Mi Casa house margarita, Prickly Pear and Blue Wave margaritas) and Joe's Flight (Golden Margarita, Piña Colada, and a shot of Casamigos Reposado).

Jotoro also sells agave flights, which are three shots of different tequila served with fresh lime and a sangrita chaser.

To see the full cocktail and tequila menu, click here.

If you're looking to grab a bite along with your drinks, Jotoro is known for it's wood-fired tacos served on fresh flour tortillas. Try a top seller, like the Grilled Baja Shrimp Tacos with Thai-chili lime sauce, or opt for a new menu item, like the Jackfruit "Carolina" Tacos made with smoked jackfruit and Carolina BBQ sauce.

Another fan favorite is the Mexican Chorizo Fried Rice, fried with peppers and onions, served with Korean pepper gochujang sauce and topped with a fried egg. And for dessert, you won't want to miss out on the Pina Colada Dessert Sundae—a pineapple soft serve ice cream with pineapple chunks and shaved coconut, topped with whipped cream and caramel.

You can find the food and dessert menus online.

This Mexican restaurant and tequila bar serves Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and $5 tacos plus $6 margaritas on Taco Tuesdays.

Jotoro also likes to throw events, such as their monthly Yappy Hour where you can bring your dogs and enjoy exclusive drink specials⁣ and a limited pet-friendly menu⁣ on the outdoor patio.

"Jotoro is one of the best vibes you'll ever encounter in all of Tampa," said Isidori. "The cocktails are great, the tacos are great, the vibe is great. Bring a lot of people, have a lot of drinks, and have a lot of fun, [be]cause that's what Jotoro is all about."

Jotoro Kitchen + Tequila Bar is located at 615 Channelside Drive Suite 114 in Sparkman Wharf.