Jimmy's Tacos serves up authentic Mexican street food in Ybor

TAMPA, Fla.—If you're looking for authentic Mexican street tacos, you need to head over to Ybor!

Jimmy's Tacos is a family-run taqueria that started as a food truck in California. This taco spot features unique recipes and plenty of Ybor chickens that wonder through its open-air seating area.

"What really sets us apart is we are truly more than just authenticity—we're just straight family recipes," said Lauren McComsey, manager of Jimmy's Tacos. "These are literally Jimmy's mom's fistfuls of salt, pepper and heart."

Their best seller is the Birria Taco made with beef cooked in guajillo chilis and a tortilla that is dipped in the consommé (type of clear soup made from richly flavored broth that has been clarified) and fried on the grill with melted cheese.

Teyonna Edwards|Taste and See Tampa Bay

Another fan favorite are the Shrimp Tacos served on a blue corn tortilla. Get them grilled and topped with a mango salsa or blackened and drizzled with a Cajun remoulade.

Teyonna Edwards|Taste and See Tampa Bay

Jimmy's Tacos also serves Jarritos, Jamaica (hibiscus water), horchata and Mexican Coke. You can find the full menu here; there are also vegan options available.

In addition to providing an excellent taco spot to the nightlife of Ybor, Jimmy's Tacos is available for private events and catering.

"If you're looking for some real street tacos, and you want to have a little bit of Mexico here in Tampa, you're gonna come by and see us," said McComsey.

Jimmy's Tacos is located at 1604 N 17th Street, just a short walk from bustling 7th Avenue in Ybor. Stop by from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday or 12 p.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays.

