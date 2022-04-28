Check out Mexican and Southwestern cuisine at Red Mesa's 3 unique restaurants in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—If you're looking for Mexican and Southwestern cuisine around Downtown St. Pete, Red Mesa Restaurant Group offers three unique restaurants all within a 10-minute drive of each other.

Red Mesa Cantina

128 3rd St S, St. Petersburg

Red Mesa Cantina opened in 2009. The 100-year old building was previously St. Pete's oldest firehouse.

This location serves up a fusion of Latin America and Mexico. It is known for it's tacos and impressive tequila collection, plus they offer signature and seasonal margaritas.

Here are some notable menu items:



Duck Confit Taco

Sweet Potato and Chorizo Taco

Strawberry Mint Margarita

The space consists of a beautiful courtyard, indoor seating, tequila bar and outdoor Lucha Bar. Cantina also houses a wedding venue and private event spaces, including a rooftop bar.

Red Mesa Mercado

128 3rd St S, St. Petersburg

This fast-casual spot specializes in Southern Californian Mexican cuisine. Offering margaritas, burritos and even some breakfast items, Red Mesa Mercado is a great places to grab a quick bite.

Here are some notable menu items:



Cali Burrito stuffed with ground beef and fries

Hot Carlos (a spicy margarita with a chili-salt rim)

Floridita (margarita made with house-infused hibiscus agave nectar)

Mercado opened in 2015 and is located near Tropicana Field and Green Bench Brewery.

Red Mesa Restaurant

4912 4th St N, St. Petersburg

Established in 1995, this was the original Red Mesa location. Enjoy handcrafted sangria, 100-year old authentic Mexican recipes, and seasonal meal specials.

Here are some notable menu items:



Za'atar Grouper (spring specials)

Passion Fruit Panna Cotta (spring specials)

Any of the specialty or classic sangrias



Red Mesa Restaurant is currently offering half-off sangria glasses and pitchers every Wednesday. They also serve brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.