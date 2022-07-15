Beat the Heat: 8 best ice cream spots in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla.—One of the best ways to keep cool is with a sweet treat. Here are 8 ice cream shops in Tampa Bay you need to check out this summer.

1. Beans & Barlour—Downtown St. Petersburg

Beans & Barlour is known for their boozy ice cream creations. Previously located on 1st Avenue North, the ice scream shop relocated to central avenue last year. They serve milkshakes, sundaes and floats—all of which can be made with or without alcohol. Their ice cream is made from scratch and they even offer pints of it to go.

They also have a seasonal menu, which is currently filled with plenty of floral and garden-themed goodies.

Teyonna Edwards|Taste and See Tampa Bay

2. OddFellows Ice Cream Co.—Hyde Park Village

OddFellows got it's start in New York and opened a new location in Hyde Park just last year. You can find some unique and delicious ice cream flavors as well as the classics on their rotating menu. Try a scoop of Bubblegum Pop, Olive Oil, or Miso Peanut Butter Brownie. Since it's conception in 2013, OddFellows has produced more than 600 flavors. They also offer ice cream flights and pints to take home.

OddFellows Ice Cream Co. in Tampa | Taste and See Tampa Bay

3. Ice Cream Theory—Oldsmar

Ice Cream Theory serves up classic ice cream as well as some pretty sweet creations. They sell a Cotton Candy Burrito that is filled with two scoops of ice cream and two toppings of your choice, as well as Cloud Cones, which are ice cream cones wrapped in cotton candy. You can also find Fantastical Shakes and Cones with mermaid, shark and unicorn themes. To show your Tampa pride, you can opt for a Bucs or Lightning-themed cone.

Enjoy cloud cones and cotton candy burritos at Ice Cream Theory | Taste and See Tampa Bay

4. Snobachi—Ybor City

This family-owned ice cream parlour has been known for its handmade rolled and liquid nitrogen creations since 2016, making it the first and longest running rolled ice cream shop in the the Bay area. Create your own Sno-roll or choose from one of their signature rolls, like DOH Butter and Berry Cheesecake.

If you stop by on National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 17 you can spin a wheel to win a prize like 1 free Sno-roll or buy one, get one free on any item.

Teyonna Edwards|Taste and See Tampa Bay

5. Sweet Stack Shack—Downtown St. Petersburg

Create your own ice cream sandwich at Sweet Stack Shack. This tropical-themed shop let's you choose your cookie or brownie base, your ice cream and your toppings to roll your sandwich in. You can even get your sandwich heat pressed, which is just enough to warm up your cookies without melting your ice cream. Because these ice cream sandwiches are so customizable, there are more than a thousand different combinations you can make! And if you're not up for making a sandwich, Sweet Stack Shack also sells their cookies and ice cream individually.

Sweet Stack Shack | We're Open

6. Oh Yeah Creamery—Tampa

Oh Yeah Creamery is Tampa's first create your own craft soft serve ice cream shop. This sister shop of Revolution Ice Cream offers more than 110 mix-ins to choose from, creating endless combinations for your custom ice cream flavor. They offer classic mix-ins like cookies and fruit and well as some off-the-wall items like habanero or grape jelly. You can also choose from 10 pre-designed "spundae" options like Cereal Monster or Banana Un-split.

If you stop by on National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 17 you can roll your discount using dice; the higher number will be your discount and if you roll two sixes, your ice cream is free.

Oh Yeah Creamery in Tampa | Taste and See Tampa Bay

7. Revolution Ice Cream Co.—Seminole Heights, South Tampa, Brandon

This ice cream shop has been home to more than 100 unique flavors since it first opened in 2013. Their out-of-the-box craft ice cream is what helped the shop make a name for itself, beginning with "The One That Started it All"—goat cheese habanero ice cream with a raspberry ribbon. Though they rotate their flavors every few weeks, some staples include Callie's Hotcakes (butted pancake ice cream topped with syrup) and Chocolate Habanero.

If you stop by on National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 17 you can take part in the Epic Rock Paper Scissors Wars. If you win, your order is 50% off. If Rev wins, you're order is 10% off—it's a win-win situation!

"Greetings from the 813" flavor from Rev Ice Cream

8. Astro Craft Ice Cream—Tampa (Armature Works)

This ice cream shop at Armature Works offers unique flavor profiles. Pick a classic or choose from flavors like Brown Sugar Whiskey Cookie Dough, Ybor Spiced Rum Toasted Coconut Meringue Pie, Tampa Guava Cream Cheese and much more. Add a flavor shot syringe filled with chocolate, honey or caramel and top it off with a wedge of waffle cone. And don’t forget to check out their signature creations, like the Campfire S’mores—two scoops of cinnamon snickerdoodle marshmallow ice cream topped with torched marshmallows, Hershey chocolate squares, graham crackers and finished off with a chocolate flavor shot! The Cuban Ice Cream Sandwich is also a must-try, made with La Segunda Cuban Bread.