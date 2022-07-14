Create your own soft serve ice cream at Oh Yeah Creamery

TAMPA, Fla.—Oh Yeah Creamery is Tampa's first create your own craft soft serve ice cream spot!

Opened in May of 2021, Oh Yeah Creamery is a sister shop of Revolution Ice Cream, who provides the hard scoop ice cream that is used to create the soft serve. Choose from 10 pre-designed "spundae" options like Cereal Monster (vanilla with

Fruity Pebbles, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Cap'n Crunch topped with cereal marshmallows and caramel) or The GOAT (vanilla ice cream with goat cheese, habanero and Oreos topped with raspberry and chocolate sauce).

You can also create your own flavor. Here's how it works:



Select your base: vanilla or chocolate, and there are vegan versions as well

Choose your mix-ins: there are more than 110 options, including candy bars, cereals, potato sticks, lavender, goat cheese and more

Pick your toppings: all of the mix-ins plus a few additional options like gummy bears and caramel bits

Oh Yeah Creamery

With so many options, there are thousands of combinations and flavors right at your finger tips.

Oh Yeah Creamery is located at 224 S Boulevard, just down the road from the University of Tampa.In addition to custom soft serve, they also sell pints of Rev Ice Cream.

