Enjoy cloud cones and cotton candy burritos at Ice Cream Theory in Oldsmar

OLDSMAR, Fla.—If you're looking for some creative ice cream concoctions to try, Ice Cream Theory is the place for you!

This family-owned ice cream shop offers cloud cones (waffle cones with a cloud of cotton candy and a scoop of ice cream on top), cotton candy burritos (two scoops of ice cream and two toppings of your choice wrapped in a bundle of cotton candy), waffle concoctions (Belgian waflle topped with a scoop of ice cream, Nutella, peanut butter and chocolate chips) and so much more.

The shop has more than 20 flavors of ice cream that can be used to create their Be Fantastical cones and shakes, including themes like Tampa Bay Lightning, unicorns, mermaids, and sharks.

Guests can also enjoy 16 flavors of gelato (including vegan and dairy-free options), soft serve ice cream and dietary alternatives like low-sugar ice cream and gluten-free cones.

Looking to get a sweet treat for your next event? Ice Cream Theory has a truck that's perfect for gatherings!

Ice Cream Theory is located at 4058 Tampa Road #8 in Oldsmar. To learn more about this ice cream shop, check out their Facebook Page.