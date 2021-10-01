2021 Fall Festivals and Halloween Events to check out in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla.—Whether you're looking for pumpkin patches, Halloween cocktails or jump scares, these 13 fall events are sure to put you in the seasonal spirit.

Fall Festivals

Raprager Family Farms Fall Pumpkin Festival

When: September 25-October 30 (Friday-Sunday only)

Where: 16907 Boy Scout Rd, Odessa

Cost: $12.50 (Ages 2 and under get in FREE)

Info: It's Raprager Family Farms 2nd annual Fall Pumpkin Festival! There are more activities than ever and many improvements. In addition to the standard attractions (hayrides, hay chute slide, 80' bounce pillow, petting zoo, kids fort, and more) there will be numerous holiday attractions, including a huge variety of pumpkins and gourds, a 5,000 sq-ft haunted barn and cemetery, a mini crop maze, a children's haunted house (1,100 sq-ft inflatable), tons of vendors, holiday country decor, live entertainment and so much more.

Fruitville Grove Pumpkin Festival

When: October 2-31 (Saturday-Sunday only)

Where: 7410 Fruitville Road, Sarasota

Cost: FREE ADMISSION ($5 for parking)

Info: This 33rd annual Pumpkin Fest is an event suitable for all ages. Stroll under the shade of large oak trees to see local vendors in the craft show with their one-of-a-kind crafts. Daily activities include a kids fun zone (with zip line), pony rides, face painting, mini train ride, horse drawn carriage rides, pumpkin painting, hay rides, hug-a-goat, enchanted unicorn encounter, butterfly garden experience, and so much more to do throughout the day! Activity prices range from $1-$10.

Harvestmoon Fun Farm

When: October 2-31 (closed on Mondays) and November 6-7

Where: 15990 Stur Street, Masaryktown

Cost: $9.95+

Info: Enjoy a 5-acre maze that will feature the Tampa Bay Lighting. The little ones can read the story of Spookley the Square pumpkin. Activities include jumping on the 70-foot jumping pillow, visiting the pumpkin patch, riding the cow train, visiting the petting farm, seeing live entertainment on select weekends and more! Select Saturday night's there will be a flashlight night option, where guests can roam the maze in the dark.

Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival

When: October 16-31 (Saturday-Sunday only)

Where: 5500 Co Road 675, Bradenton

Cost: $12 for adults | FREE for kids 10 and under ($5 for parking)

Info: Everyday of the Pumpkin Festival consists of a craft show, live music and shows, lots of pumpkins, hayrides, pony rides, a chainsaw sculptor, scarecrow displays, a corn maze, a big train ride, food galore and so much more! Dogs are allowed as long as they are friendly, on a leash and picked up after. The event is cash only (though some vendors may accept credit cards).

Haunted Houses and Scares

SCREAM-A-GEDDON

When: Select Dates from September 10-October 31

Where: 27839 Saint Joe Road, Dade City

Cost: $24.95+

Info: SCREAM-A-GEDDON returns for its 7th season. New this year is Bloodwater Bayou, a chilling new haunted attraction featuring priestess who walks the backwaters with a bone headdress, hypnotizing the innocent and transporting them to an alternate plane of existence. In addition, there will be five other fan-favorite blood-pumping haunted attractions, sinister characters and a horrifying Monster Midway. And don’t forget to join Bonzo the clown and his bar-mates for local craft beers that one could truly die over at Bonzo’s Beer Garden.

The Haunted Road

When: Select Dates from September 30-November 7

Where: 15239 Lake Pickett Road, Orlando

Cost: $15.99+

Info: The Haunted Road returns for its 2nd year in Orlando. Beware of frequent ghost sightings on this drive-thru Halloween adventure. Drive from scene to scene to learn why this is one of the most haunted roads in Central Florida (scares and scene will only take place will cars are parked). If you don't want the night to end when the road does, upgrade to The Barnyard add-on for $79/vehicle. The Barnyard includes Ol' Watering Hole for alcoholic and non alcoholic beverages, Haunt Market, Abandoned Butcher Barn (a walk-in haunted experience), smoked BBQ for an additional purchase and live pop-up performances.

UnDead in the Water

When: October 1-23 (Friday-Saturday only) and October 28-31

Where: Sparkman Wharf at 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: $20+

Info: UNDead in the Water is Tampa’s only authentic nautical haunted attraction. This year's theme is S.O.S (Save Our Souls) and the American Victory will be stationed at Sparkman Wharf. Traverse multiple decks of this historic WWII cargo ship and learn about a cryptic female apparition who is wreaking havoc. This event is not recommended for anyone under the age of 11.

Scarehouse Pinellas

When: October 1-30 (Friday-Saturday only) and October 31

Where: 12461 Creekside Drive, Largo

Cost: $15+

Info: Experience 10,000 square feet of fright...if you dare! The terrifying tour takes you through the aftermath of last year’s red tide outbreak and its chilling effects. This year, you can buy a speed pass upgrade for an additional $10 at the door if you want to shorten your wait time in line. A short intermission will be taken at 9 pm each night and this event is wheel chair and handicap accessible. A portion of Scarehouse's proceeds as well as pet food and supplies collected at the haunted house will be donated to SPCA Tampa Bay.

Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail

When: October 1-November 6 (Friday-Sunday only, closed October 3)

Where: 2837 S Frontage Road, Plant City

Cost: $25+

Info: Sir Henry's Haunted Trail is an outdoor haunted event. Sir Henry's offers several different experiences for guests to satisfy their Halloween and haunted house cravings. They feature 3 haunted trails, an escape game, and laser tag along with live entertainment, food vendors and merchandise. Experience this 'Fear Park' that's unlike any other around and come see the legendary Sir Henry for yourself.

Spooky Fun

Cocktails and Screams

When: Tuesday-Sunday Year-Round

Where: 39 W Pine Street, Orlando

Cost: FREE ADMISSION (except on event nights)

Info: Halloween lasts longer than the month of October at this spooky bar. Cocktails & Screams in Orlando offers Halloween-themed cocktails, food and decor regardless of the season. Check out the mask wall when you walk in, full of some iconic faces from Halloween movies and pop culture, then head to the back to check out the Witches Lounge for a bespoken cocktail, complete with a bartending warlock to satisfy your custom drink experience. The lounge's 13 Days of Halloween events kick off on October 16 and will include themed costume contests, live entertainment and more!

Sylvan Ramble Lights

When: October 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, 25-31

Where: 4412 West Sylvan Ramble Street, Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Enjoy this family-friendly Halloween light show complete with addressable LED technology and special effects like fog! Shows last about 20 minutes and feature popular songs that will be sure to get you in the Halloween mood. Sylvan Ramble Lights’ mission is to support local non-profits by generating awareness and raising funds through the joy of the holidays, and this year they are collecting donations for Clothes To Kids.

The Haunted Tavern: A Dark Pop-Up Cocktail Experience

When: October 1-November 7 (Thursday-Sunday only)

Where: Cerealholic Café and Bar at 1909 N 15th St, Tampa

Cost: $50-$60

Info: The Haunted Tavern is an immersive cocktail experience run by the descendants of Ichabod Crane. You will visit one of the most haunted locations in Tampa as the tavern keeper guides you through a 4-part interactive cocktail journey. Hear the chilling and dark tales that haunt the venue, and beware the ghost that never left...Your night will be filled with surprises—the ghost tends to sit in on the experience and scare those brave enough (or filled with enough liquid courage) to enter!

Night of Simmering Lights

When: October 8-10, 14-17, 21-31

Where: Sunkissed Acres at 2302 N Dover Road, Dover

Cost: $7 (Ages 2 and under are FREE)

Info: This 1/4-mile walking trail with hundreds of themed lighted displays is perfect for all ages! The trail features pixel-animated props moving to the music, outdoor movies, a maze of lights, a scavenger hunt, games, and crafts. Walk the trail as many times as your energy allows! Free parking, restrooms and light concessions are available on site. Costumes are allowed and encouraged but toy weapons are prohibited.