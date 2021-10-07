Watch
Listen to spooky stories at this pop-up cocktail experience in Ybor

There's no shortage of haunting tales and delicious cocktails at this new pop-up event located in Ybor.
Posted at 11:02 AM, Oct 07, 2021
TAMPA, Fla.—There's no shortage of haunting tales and delicious cocktails at this new pop-up event located in Ybor.

The Haunted Tavern is taking over the basement of Cerealholic Cafe & Bar for the month of October (and part of November too). This 4-part interactive cocktail experience is a chillingly good time complete with themed cocktails and ghost stories about Ybor's history, and it all takes place in one of Tampa's haunted venues.

"This used to be an old church, now it's converted into a cafe, Cerealholic Cafe & Bar," said Ryan Wieczorek, Director of Marketing for Rock Star Beer Festivals, who is in charge of putting on this touring pop-up event. "We're below it...this used to be a basement. Went from being a club before, used to be the studies for the church...now it's become our little domain for a speakeasy."

The 90-minute experience features a round of Halloween-themed cocktails (one of which is a Pumpkin Spice White Russian) before each of the four chilling stories centered around Ybor and the venue itself.

"It's not pee-in-your-pants scary, but we do try to invoke some fear," said Wieczorek.

The Haunted Tavern runs from October 1-Novermber 7 on Wednesdays-Sundays. This is a 21 and up event; tickets cost $50-$60 depending on the time and day of the show.

Check out The Haunted Tavern at 1909 N 15th Street and check-in at the cafe upstairs. To learn more about this experience and to purchase tickets, click here.

