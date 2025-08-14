Seminole Bee Farms rescues bees from local homes and turns them into happy honey makers

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Seminole Bee Farms removes bees from local homes and turns them into happy honey makers. Their storefront at 9011 Park Boulevard sells pure honey, bee-related toys and more.
SEMINOLE, Fla. — At Seminole Bee Farms, there's just one real mission: SAVE THE BEES.

"I love everything about bees," said Alejandra Pedroza, who runs the business with her boyfriend, Slobo Djordjic. "I love how they all work together and all the bees have a purpose inside the hive."

Seminole Bee Farms, which has an adorable storefront at 9011 Park Boulevard in Seminole, has two main functions: Bee removal from homes in the Tampa Bay community and the sale of pure raw honey after the bees are saved and re-housed in the couple's apiaries.

"Honey is natural and a great substitute for sugar, " said Pedroza. "It also has pollen, which helps with allergies in Florida."

