Painting With Orangutans is a new guest experience at ZooTampa at Lowry Park

Ages 5 and up can paint with Goyang, a 25-year-old male Borneo orangutan
TAMPA, Fla. — Who wants to paint a masterpiece with an orangutan?

ZooTampa at Lowry Park is offering a new guest experience this summer called "Painting With Orangutans," an animal enrichment program that gives ages 5 and up a chance to interact with arty apes.

Tickets start at $100 and include park admission, plus you get to keep your painting.

Your painting partner is Goyang, a 25-year-old Borneo orangutan. You'll start a landscape painting with trees, and then journey to the orangutan habitat, where Goyang will add leaves to your trees.

You can register for the experience online here.

