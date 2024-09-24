Lum's Farmers Market brings a touch of the Wild West (and a bison!) to Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Giddyup, y'all!

Amidst the beautiful strawberry fields of Plant City, you will find a fun family attraction called Lum's Farmers Market at 4898 James L Redman Pkwy.

This seasonal must-visit features local produce, honey, souvenirs and delish pumpkin pie milkshakes in the market upfront.

But in the rootin'-tootin' backyard? Yeehaw!

The Lumley family, which has owned the historic property for several years, has added a playful Disneyfied touch: a beautifully detailed Wild West town for their petting zoo full of critters (including a bison)!

"My family travels out west every summer and winter, and we thought, why not build the Wild West in our backyard?" said Tori Lumley about this charmingly quirky family attraction.

For September, Lum's is currently open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

